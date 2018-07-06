Pat Cummins comes out in support of Steve Smith and David Warner

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 111 // 06 Jul 2018, 19:30 IST

Cummins last played for Australia in March

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is currently recuperating from injury, has put his weight behind the tainted duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, saying it's 'impressive' how they have handled the backlash, hoping to see them back in national colors soon.

Cummins last played for Australia during the controversy-ridden Test series against South Africa against March, where Smith and Warner were reprimanded for their involvement in ball tampering and were subsequently banned for a year by Cricket Australia.

"I've felt for them, the whole time. It's been really hard seeing some of the things written about them by people who don't know them", Cummins told AAP.

After the ball-tampering saga in Cape Town, the duo made a reappearance in the Global Canada T20 league recently.

"The way they've handled themselves has been incredibly impressive in pretty unprecedented circumstances. I can't wait to have them back", Cummins added, also saying it felt that the two had already been out of action for five years.

New South Wales captain Peter Nevill wants the two to train with the players of his Australian domestic team, stating that the experience of the duo will help the youngsters.

Cummins further stated: "They want to be involved in cricket and do what's best for cricket. What an incredible resource to have, some of the best batsmen in the world. Young guys, guys on the fringe of Australia selection, pretty much any cricketer in the world has stuff to learn from them".

The two, banned from international cricket, cannot play for the domestic team, or any of the Big Bash franchises, or for that matter, any T20 league in the world.

The 25-year-old is aiming to resume bowling by the end of the month, in time for the series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates later this year. Along with Cummins, the duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood is also pushing themselves to return to action.