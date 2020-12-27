Pavan Deshpande-led Vultures CC emerge as champions of KSCA T20 League Tournament 2020

Vultures Cricket Club emerged as champions of the KSCA T20 League Tournament 2020 with a convincing 6-wicket win over the Swastic Union Cricket Club.

The T20 championship win marks the end of a fantastic calendar year for Vultures CC, who also finished as winners of the YS Ramaswamy Memorial Tournament 2020 (50-over competition) a few weeks ago.

Also read: Karun Nair, KL Srijith power Vultures CC to title win in YS Ramaswamy Memorial 2020 Tournament

Vultures CC skipper Pavan Deshpande won the toss and opted to put Swastic UCC into bat first, and the move paid rich dividends. Swastic UCC were reduced to 86/7 within the 15th over, and with big names such as Ravikumar Samarth (18), Krishnappa Gowtham (30) and KV Siddharth (3) back in the hut, getting to a competitive total was always going to be a tall ask.

A handy 23-run partnership between Anand Doddamani (14*) and KS Devaiah (10*) eventually helped their side to 113/8, setting Vultures CC a 114-run target on a good-looking Chinnaswamy Stadium strip.

Karun Nair, Dega Nischal get Vultures CC off to a good start

Set a meagre total of 114 to scale before they were to get their hands on the silverware, Vultures CC got off to an ideal start courtesy of the Karun Nair-Dega Nischal opening pair.

Nair, who got out for a 6-ball 1 in the semifinal, looked positive right from the onset and made his way to a 19-ball 23, before being dismissed in the 6th over. Swastic UCC did sniff a comeback of sorts at the half-way stage though, with Nischal (22) and skipper Pavan Deshpande (2) removed within the 11th over.

However, with the asking rate never posing any problems and a whole lot of batting to come for Vultures CC, a win for Deshpande's side was all but a forgone conclusion.

The tournament's highest run-scorer, KL Srijith (18) steadied the chase alongside Anirudha Joshi (21*), before all-rounder Praveen Dubey's (21-ball 30*) big hits towards the end helped Vultures CC get over the line comfortably.

Brief Scorecard

Vultures CC 119/4 from 18.2 overs (Praveen Dubey 30*, Karun Nair 23, Anand Doddamani 2/25) beat Swastic Union CC 113/8 from 20 overs (Krishnappa Gowtham 30, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/33, Darshan MB 2/33) by 6 wickets.