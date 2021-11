PCB Cricket Associations Challenge 2021: Full schedule, match timings & squads

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to conduct the List-A tournament named PCB Cricket Associations Challenge for the 2021-22 season from November 19, Friday.

A total of six 2nd XI teams will take part in the tournament. Cricket Associations have already named the squads for the tournament. Each team will play a total of five matches.

This competition will give budding cricketers a chance to come up with exceptional performances and get promoted to the first XI.

PCB Cricket Associations Challenge 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

November 19, Friday

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Southern Punjab 2nd XI vs Sindh 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Central Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

November 21, Sunday

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Sindh 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Northern 2nd XI vs Central Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

November 23, Tuesday

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Sindh 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Northern 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

November 25, Thursday

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Sindh 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

November 27, Saturday

Balochistan 2nd XI vs Central Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Northern 2nd XI vs Sindh 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI, 10:30 AM

PCB Cricket Associations Challenge 2021: Squads

Balochistan

Abdul Hanan, Abdul Nasir, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aftab Ahmed, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Ayyaz Tassawar, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf, Haris Sohail, Hayatullah, Hidayatullah, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Sr, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Shahid, Najeebullah Achakzai, Raza-ul-Hasan, Sanaullah, Shehbaz Khan, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Zainullah, Taimur Ali, Taj Wali, Tariq Jameel, Umaid Asif, Zainullah.

Central Punjab

Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Anas Mehmood, Asad Ali Jr, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Ehsan Adil, Gohar Hafeez Butt, Haider Ali, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Hussain Talat, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran Dogar, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Tabraiz, Mohammad Waheed, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Raza Ali Dar, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaibullah, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Ahmed Jamal, Aitizaz Habib Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Farhan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Sr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Khayyam Khan, Mashal Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Khayyam, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Musadiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Saqib Jamil, Waqar Ahmad, Yasir Khan, Zohaib Khan.

Northern

Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Ali Sarfraz, Aqib Liaquat, Asad Raza, Asif Ali, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Hamza Arshad, Imad Wasim, Jamal Anwar, Kashif Ali, Kashif Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Raza Hassan, Rohail Nazir, Sadaqat Ali, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Sarmad Hameed, Shadab Majeed, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Taimur Sultan, Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari, Waqas Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Ziad Khan.

Sindh

Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Asif Mahmood, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Mohsin, Ibrar Ahmed, Imtiaz Leghari, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Khurram Manzoor, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Shahid Mihrani, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Umar, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro, Omair bin Yousuf, Rameez Aziz, Saad Ali, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Syed Faraz Ali, Tabish Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

Southern Punjab

Aamer Yamin, Ahsan Baig, Ali Majid, Ali Shafiq, Ali Usman, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Imran Rafiq, Kaleemullah, Khushdil Shah, M. Sharoon Siraj, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Shahriyar, Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair, Moin-uddin, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Naved Yasin, Rahat Ali, Rameez Alam, Salahuddin, Salman Ali Agha, Sohaib Maqsood, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Usman Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain, Yousuf Babar, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zia-ul-Haq.

