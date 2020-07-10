PCB demand Saleem Malik’s response to April 2000 conversation for them to reconsider life ban

Saleem Malik captained Pakistan in 12 Tests and 34 ODIs during his international career and is considered one of Pakistan's finest batsman ever.

The PCB responded to Saleem Malik and made it clear that a response to the transcript is a must to get things started.

Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik had approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revoke the life ban that had been imposed on him in 2000. Saleem Malik had done so in order end his ban and serve Pakistan cricket in some capacity.

The PCB though have made it clear that Saleem Malik has to respond to the transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC) about an April 2000 conversation related to match-fixing.

After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB responded to Saleem Malik and made it clear that a response to the transcript is a must to get things started.

"You chose not to respond to the contents of the transcripts of a conversation that took place in April 2000,” the PCB release said.

“In the backdrop of the above, the PCB will be unable to proceed any further until such time you respond on the said matter,” the release added.

Saleem Malik was handed a life ban by the PCB in 2000

Saleem Malik was banned by the PCB for life in 2000 on the recommendations of Justice (retd) Qayyum judicial commission. After the ban, Saleem Malik had some meetings in the UK, the transcripts of which were obtained by the ICC and which raised doubts over the purpose of those meetings.

“The denial and avoidance to respond to the transcripts doesn't change the admission when, in a 5 May 2014 letter to the then PCB Chairman, you wrote: ‘Sir, after consultations and on my free will, I have reached a decision that I am ready to accept my wrongdoing, apologise to the fans and want to start by rehabilitation process. I fully understand the consequence of my decision and am ready to cooperate to every extent with ICC and PCB for my rehabilitation program. I would request PCB to talk to ICC if required and start my rehabilitation program at the earliest’," the PCB statement added

Australian cricketers Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused Saleem Malik of offering them bribes to under-perform during Australia's tour of Pakistan in 1995. However, Saleem Malik was found innocent and was allowed to continue his career.

Advertisement

Saleem Malik represented Pakistan in 103 Tests and 283 ODIs and is considered one of the finest batsmen ever produced by Pakistan. Saleem Malik also captained the side in 12 Tests and 34 ODIs during his career.

The 57-year-old played his final Test in 1999 before being handed out the life ban by Justice Qayyum’s enquiry in May 2000.