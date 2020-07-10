×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

PCB demand Saleem Malik’s response to April 2000 conversation for them to reconsider life ban

  • Saleem Malik captained Pakistan in 12 Tests and 34 ODIs during his international career and is considered one of Pakistan's finest batsman ever.
  • The PCB responded to Saleem Malik and made it clear that a response to the transcript is a must to get things started.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 19:47 IST
Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik
Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik had approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revoke the life ban that had been imposed on him in 2000. Saleem Malik had done so in order end his ban and serve Pakistan cricket in some capacity.

The PCB though have made it clear that Saleem Malik has to respond to the transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC) about an April 2000 conversation related to match-fixing.

After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB responded to Saleem Malik and made it clear that a response to the transcript is a must to get things started.

"You chose not to respond to the contents of the transcripts of a conversation that took place in April 2000,” the PCB release said.
“In the backdrop of the above, the PCB will be unable to proceed any further until such time you respond on the said matter,” the release added.

Saleem Malik was handed a life ban by the PCB in 2000

Saleem Malik was banned by the PCB for life in 2000 on the recommendations of Justice (retd) Qayyum judicial commission. After the ban, Saleem Malik had some meetings in the UK, the transcripts of which were obtained by the ICC and which raised doubts over the purpose of those meetings.

“The denial and avoidance to respond to the transcripts doesn't change the admission when, in a 5 May 2014 letter to the then PCB Chairman, you wrote: ‘Sir, after consultations and on my free will, I have reached a decision that I am ready to accept my wrongdoing, apologise to the fans and want to start by rehabilitation process. I fully understand the consequence of my decision and am ready to cooperate to every extent with ICC and PCB for my rehabilitation program. I would request PCB to talk to ICC if required and start my rehabilitation program at the earliest’," the PCB statement added

Australian cricketers Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused Saleem Malik of offering them bribes to under-perform during Australia's tour of Pakistan in 1995. However, Saleem Malik was found innocent and was allowed to continue his career.

Advertisement

Saleem Malik represented Pakistan in 103 Tests and 283 ODIs and is considered one of the finest batsmen ever produced by Pakistan. Saleem Malik also captained the side in 12 Tests and 34 ODIs during his career.

The 57-year-old played his final Test in 1999 before being handed out the life ban by Justice Qayyum’s enquiry in May 2000.

Published 10 Jul 2020, 19:47 IST
Pakistan Cricket Shane Warne Saleem Malik
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24
MCC 64/10 (9.1 ov)
SCC *14/1 (2.1 ov)
LIVE
SaltsJobaden CC need 51 runs in 47 remaining ball
MCC VS SCC live score
1st Test
ENG 204/10 (67.3 ov)
WI *235/5 (80 ov)
LIVE
Tea - West Indies lead by 31 runs.
ENG VS WI live score
Match 24 | 08:30 PM
SKK
GHC
Match Live
SKK VS GHC live score
Match 22 | Today
SCC 86/6 (10 ov)
DIC 87/0 (7.3 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 10 wickets
SCC VS DIC live score
Match 21 | Today
MCC 110/5 (10 ov)
NAC 114/2 (9.2 ov)
Nacka CC won by 8 wickets
MCC VS NAC live score
Match 25 | Today, 09:30 PM
Nacka CC
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
NAC VS DIC preview
Match 18 | Yesterday
SUN 122/6 (10 ov)
NAC 123/1 (8 ov)
Nacka CC won by 9 wickets
SUN VS NAC live score
Match 23 | Today
SSK 96/3 (10 ov)
SUN 57/10 (8.5 ov)
Stockholm Super Kings won by 39 runs.
SSK VS SUN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी