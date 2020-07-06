PCB guarantees PSL franchises that PSL 6 won't clash with T20 WC

PCB officials has assured the PSL franchises that ICC will not be holding any global event during that time period.

Credits Dawn

In the recently organized meeting of the PSL Governing Committee, the PCB has guaranteed the PSL franchises that the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League will not clash with the T20 World Cup.

Reports had emerged that the International Cricket Council was contemplating shifting the mega-event to February and March, next year. This, in turn, would have coincided with the scheduled window for PSL 6.

A senior PCB official gave the assurance

However, a senior PCB official has assured the PSL franchises that ICC will not be holding any global event during that time period. The T20 World Cup, on the other hand, is originally scheduled to be held later this year from October to November. The novel coronavirus pandemic has cast a massive shadow and a deferment is highly likely.

The PCB is also said to have asked two of the PSL franchises to submit a two-year bank guarantee for the upcoming PSL season because of unprecedented postponements in the clearance of dues. The remaining four franchises have been instructed to submit the payments through post-dated cheques.

Speaking about the PSL Governing Council's meeting, PCB's Chairman Ehsan Mani maintained that the emphasis of the meeting was once again placed on the common interest and the well-being of Pakistan's premier cricketing competition:

“Of course, the future of the PSL is critical to the PCB and the franchisees and, as such, there was a continued commitment to make it a bigger, better and stronger brand. The PCB and the franchisees expressed determination that they will continue to work together to resolve all pending matters and ensure all parties continue to flourish and benefit from what is now one of biggest and most followed cricket leagues in the world.”

The 5th edition of Pakistan's marquee sports league was postponed indefinitely this year, before the playoffs could be staged due to the virus outbreak. PCB are eagerly seeking a window, preferably later this year, to organize the remaining matches.