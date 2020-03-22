×
PCB intends to focus on domestic structure post bitter-sweet PSL V

  • The PCB had to postpone PSL due to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • PCB hopes to play the PSL semi-finals and the final in November ahead of the T20World Cup
Kingshuk Kusari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 21:23 IST

PSL
PSL

In a video press conference held with the sports journalists of the print media in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said that amidst the uncertainty of the domestic season, the PCB intends to focus on ways to improve the domestic structure.

Khan stated in the meeting that the PCB would like to decentralise the process by creating new bodies at provincial and city levels.

On questioned about the fate of the Pakistan Super League and the losses that it may have incurred due to the postponement of the league, Khan said that they were expecting moderate losses and the PCB might hold the league's semi-finals and final fixture either in November (before the T20 WC) or ahead of the next edition of the PSL.

Pakistani national daily Dawn reported that PCB were expected to earn huge profits for the current edition, given this was the first PSL played in Pakistan, that too in front of packed crowds throughout the tournament.

Answering about the losses for the franchises, Khan stated that since the franchises were the partners of the PCB, the profits and losses would be shared as per the earlier SOP.

"The prize money does not matter for the franchises, the real important thing for them is to decide the winner of the league," Khan was quoted by Dawn.
Published 22 Mar 2020, 21:23 IST
PSL 2020
