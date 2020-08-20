Courtesy a recent development, it seems highly unlikely that the Hayatabad Sports Complex would host any PSL games in the upcoming edition, owing to a variety of problems that have surfaced regarding the venue.

The stadium, which was chosen as an alternative to Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, was looked upon as a potential venue to host Peshawar Zalmi's home matches in the tournament.

Though the KPK government is willing to install floodlights and other facilities in the complex, sources suggest that the ground is unlikely to be fully prepared for the PSL in such a short span. There are security reservations as well as high-rise buildings in the vicinity of the stadium.

In fact, Asfandyar Khattak, the DG Sports Directorate, claimed that they were trying to transform the venue into a top-level sports complex. The KPK government also recently released a Rs.400 million grant for the project to get the stadium up to international standards, although it seems that those efforts might just fall short, at least for now.

Arbab Niaz Stadium was declared as a potential PSL venue last year

Late last year, the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar - a stadium modeled on the Dubai International Stadium - was declared as a potential venue to host Peshawar Zalmi’s home games in the PSL 6.

However, following a recent visit to the venue by PCB officials, it was decided that the venue won't be able to host PSL games this year keeping the hindered preparations, facilities, and security regulations in mind.

The provincial government excused itself from hosting matches at the Arbab Niaz Stadium this year, remarking that the novel COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the preparation process of getting the stadium ready for the next edition.

Representatives of the KPK government told the PCB that the stadium was meant to be ready by the end of June, but the pace of the work being done was severely hampered due to the current ongoing circumstances.

PCB officials, including Nadeem Khan and Saqlain Mushtaq, have paid visits to both stadiums, and are likely to make a final decision soon.

Peshawar will be the fifth Pakistan city to host PSL matches after Rawalpindi and Multan successfully hosted several games this year.