PCB revokes conditional NOCs of cricketers for T10 league

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to revoke the ‘conditional NOCs’ it had issued to its players for the upcoming T10 League tournament. The decision was taken on Wednesday, October 23, keeping in mind the players' fiteness issues, the workload they have currently and in the future, as well as the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The board, in a press release, said:

"To manage the players' workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament."

As per the release, the board has organized a fitness and medical assessment camp at the National Cricket Academy from November 13 to 25. PCB also wants its marquee players to feature in the seventh and the tenth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy scheduled to take place between November 11 and December 5. The finals of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is to be held from December 9 to 13 in Karachi, and the board is keen to have the country's star players participate too.

The release added:

"The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets."

The third edition of the T10 League will start from November 15 and last till November 24 in Abu Dhabi. Since the dates of the tourney will clash with the fitness camp and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, PCB has pulled the NOCs given to Mohammad Hasnain, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, and other star players who were to feature in it.

It will be interesting to see how the T10 League organizers react to this decision, given that the Pakistani players were an integral part of the tournament and its success in the first two editions.