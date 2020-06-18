Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020: Full schedule, list of teams, captains and live streaming details

The eight-team PDC T10 League 2020 will begin on June 25, with the final slated to be held on July 6.

The PDC T10 League 2020 will feature big names such as Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis among others.

Sri Lanka is set to become the latest country to host live cricketing action with the PDC T10 League that is scheduled to commence from June 25 in the island nation.

Eight teams are set to feature in the competition which will be held from June 25 - July 6, and the tournament will also involve quite a few big names such as Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna among others.

A total of 40 group stage matches will be played out between the eight teams, before the top four teams qualify for the two qualifiers. As in any other competition, the winners from the two qualifiers will make the summit clash.

Here is the complete schedule, team names, and streaming details for the PDC T10 League.

PDC T10 League 2020 teams and captains

Pool 1

Spartan Heroes

Captain: Lahiru Geethanjana

Puttlum Stars

Captain: Shanaka Lakruwan

Chillow Warriors

Captain: Amith Udara

Royal Lions

Captain: Sanka Purna

Pool 2

Global Riders

Captain: Sandun Kumara

Hurricane Blasters

Captain: Channa Rathnayake

Power Gladiators

Captain: Suleka Kasun

Giant Legends

Captain: Prasad Dissanayake

PDC T10 League 2020 full schedule

June 25, Thursday

10.00 AM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM - Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars

4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

June 26, Friday

10.00 AM - Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM - Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM - Chillow Warriorsv Puttlum Stars

June 27, Saturday

10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

June 28, Sunday

10.00 AM - Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

June 29, Monday

10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders

4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters

June 30, Tuesday

10.00 AM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

2.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders

July 1, Wednesday

10.00 AM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

12.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

2.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Giant Legends

4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders

July 2, Thursday

10.00 AM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders

12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

2.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

4.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

July 3, Friday

10.00 AM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders

2.00 PM - Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders

July 4, Saturday

10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

12.00 PM - Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

4.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

July 5, Sunday

10.00 AM - Rank 7 v Rank 8 [7th - 8th place playoff]

12.00 PM - Rank 5 v Rank 6 [5th - 6th place playoff]

2.00 PM - Rank 1 v Rank 2 [Qualifier 1]

4.00 PM - Rank 3 v Rank 4 [Qualifier 2]

July 6, Monday

10.00 AM - Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 [Eliminator]

12.00 PM - Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]

PDC T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The PDC T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the SportsTiger App.