Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020: Full schedule, list of teams, captains and live streaming details
- The eight-team PDC T10 League 2020 will begin on June 25, with the final slated to be held on July 6.
- The PDC T10 League 2020 will feature big names such as Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis among others.
Sri Lanka is set to become the latest country to host live cricketing action with the PDC T10 League that is scheduled to commence from June 25 in the island nation.
Eight teams are set to feature in the competition which will be held from June 25 - July 6, and the tournament will also involve quite a few big names such as Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna among others.
A total of 40 group stage matches will be played out between the eight teams, before the top four teams qualify for the two qualifiers. As in any other competition, the winners from the two qualifiers will make the summit clash.
Here is the complete schedule, team names, and streaming details for the PDC T10 League.
PDC T10 League 2020 teams and captains
Pool 1
Spartan Heroes
Captain: Lahiru Geethanjana
Puttlum Stars
Captain: Shanaka Lakruwan
Chillow Warriors
Captain: Amith Udara
Royal Lions
Captain: Sanka Purna
Pool 2
Global Riders
Captain: Sandun Kumara
Hurricane Blasters
Captain: Channa Rathnayake
Power Gladiators
Captain: Suleka Kasun
Giant Legends
Captain: Prasad Dissanayake
PDC T10 League 2020 full schedule
June 25, Thursday
10.00 AM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM - Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars
4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
June 26, Friday
10.00 AM - Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM - Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes
4.00 PM - Chillow Warriorsv Puttlum Stars
June 27, Saturday
10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
June 28, Sunday
10.00 AM - Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes
12.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
4.00 PM - Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
June 29, Monday
10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM - Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders
4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters
June 30, Tuesday
10.00 AM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
2.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders
July 1, Wednesday
10.00 AM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
12.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
2.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Giant Legends
4.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders
July 2, Thursday
10.00 AM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders
12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
2.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
4.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
July 3, Friday
10.00 AM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
12.00 PM - Giant Legends v Global Riders
2.00 PM - Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters
4.00 PM - Power Gladiators v Global Riders
July 4, Saturday
10.00 AM - Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
12.00 PM - Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM - Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
4.00 PM - Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
July 5, Sunday
10.00 AM - Rank 7 v Rank 8 [7th - 8th place playoff]
12.00 PM - Rank 5 v Rank 6 [5th - 6th place playoff]
2.00 PM - Rank 1 v Rank 2 [Qualifier 1]
4.00 PM - Rank 3 v Rank 4 [Qualifier 2]
July 6, Monday
10.00 AM - Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 [Eliminator]
12.00 PM - Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]
PDC T10 League 2020 live streaming details
The PDC T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the SportsTiger App.