Performance of international stars Day 6 of Natwest T20 Blast 2019

Rashid Khan scored 22 off 7 balls for Sussex

It was an exciting day of cricket on the 6th day of Natwest T20 Blast 2019 played on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Nottinghamshire defeated Northamptonshire by 7 wickets in North Group at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Northants captain Joshua Cobb won the toss and decided to bat first. South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius contributed 34 off 27 balls and Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf scored a quickfire 24 off 14 balls, helping Northants to post 152 for 8 in 20 overs. Daniel Christian was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 32 while Jake Ball and Harry Gurney took 2 wickets each.

England explosive opener Alex Hales scored a quickfire 33 off 27 balls and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Joe Clarke. Nottinghamshire won the match by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Faheem Ashraf gave away 35 runs in 4 overs without picking up a wicket. Dwaine Pretorius took 1 for 32 in 3 overs.

In another North Group match, Warwickshire defeated Derbyshire by 49 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Playing for Warwickshire, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar scored a quickfire 26 off 14 balls. Sam Hain made a brilliant 85 off 61 balls, helping them to post a massive total of 205 for 5 in 20 overs. For Derbyshire, Ravi Rampaul was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 21 in 4 overs.

In reply, Derbyshire batsmen were able to score runs at a quick pace and were restricted to 156 for 9. West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards took 2 for 29 in 4 overs. Jeetan Patel and Ashton Agar took 1 wicket each.

Sussex stunned Hampshire by 14 runs in South Group match played at County Ground, Hove. In this match, Hampshire captain James Vince won the toss and decided to field first. South African all-rounder David Wiese scored unbeaten 44 off 29 balls. A quick-fire 22 off 7 balls by Rashid Khan helped Sussex to post 188 for 6 in 20 overs. For Hampshire, Chris Morris, Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Rilee Rossouw opened the innings for Hampshire and scored 60 off 38 balls. For Sussex, Rashid Khan took 2 for 41 in 4 overs. Sussex bowled out Hampshire for 174 in 19 overs to give Sussex 14 run win. Reece Topley took for 4 for 30 in 4 overs.