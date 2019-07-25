×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Performance of international stars Day 6 of Natwest T20 Blast 2019 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    25 Jul 2019, 23:57 IST

Rashid Khan scored 22 off 7 balls for Sussex
Rashid Khan scored 22 off 7 balls for Sussex

It was an exciting day of cricket on the 6th day of Natwest T20 Blast 2019 played on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Nottinghamshire defeated Northamptonshire by 7 wickets in North Group at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Northants captain Joshua Cobb won the toss and decided to bat first. South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius contributed 34 off 27 balls and Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf scored a quickfire 24 off 14 balls, helping Northants to post 152 for 8 in 20 overs. Daniel Christian was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 32 while Jake Ball and Harry Gurney took 2 wickets each.

England explosive opener Alex Hales scored a quickfire 33 off 27 balls and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Joe Clarke. Nottinghamshire won the match by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Faheem Ashraf gave away 35 runs in 4 overs without picking up a wicket. Dwaine Pretorius took 1 for 32 in 3 overs.

In another North Group match, Warwickshire defeated Derbyshire by 49 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Playing for Warwickshire, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar scored a quickfire 26 off 14 balls. Sam Hain made a brilliant 85 off 61 balls, helping them to post a massive total of 205 for 5 in 20 overs. For Derbyshire, Ravi Rampaul was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 21 in 4 overs.

In reply, Derbyshire batsmen were able to score runs at a quick pace and were restricted to 156 for 9. West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards took 2 for 29 in 4 overs. Jeetan Patel and Ashton Agar took 1 wicket each.

Sussex stunned Hampshire by 14 runs in South Group match played at County Ground, Hove. In this match, Hampshire captain James Vince won the toss and decided to field first. South African all-rounder David Wiese scored unbeaten 44 off 29 balls. A quick-fire 22 off 7 balls by Rashid Khan helped Sussex to post 188 for 6 in 20 overs. For Hampshire, Chris Morris, Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Rilee Rossouw opened the innings for Hampshire and scored 60 off 38 balls. For Sussex, Rashid Khan took 2 for 41 in 4 overs. Sussex bowled out Hampshire for 174 in 19 overs to give Sussex 14 run win. Reece Topley took for 4 for 30 in 4 overs. 

Tags:
Vitality Blast 2019 Sussex Cricket Hampshire Cricket Team David Wiese Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
Advertisement
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Down the memory lane: A Test match which saw both the sides declaring at 0 
RELATED STORY
Pooran the international pick as Yorkshire, Middlesex triumph 
RELATED STORY
5 performances by Ranjitsinhji that will make every Indian Cricket fan proud
RELATED STORY
Top 6 T20 Leagues you should be watching outside the IPL
RELATED STORY
England's Archer to play for Sussex in T20 Blast against Surrey
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers makes a great impression on his T20 Blast debut
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 10 international stars who played only one match in their IPL career
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : 3 players who retired after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 : 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
| Thu, 18 Jul
ESX 164/6 (20.0 ov)
MSX 166/3 (17.0 ov)
Middlesex won by 7 wickets
ESX VS MSX live score
| Thu, 18 Jul
GLA 180/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 181/2 (18.0 ov)
Somerset won by 8 wickets
GLA VS SOM live score
| Thu, 18 Jul
WOR 161/6 (20.0 ov)
NOT 133/9 (20.0 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids won by 28 runs
WOR VS NOT live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
GLA 96/8 (15.3 ov)
GLO
No Result
GLA VS GLO live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
WOR
WAR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WOR VS WAR live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
LAN
LEI
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
LAN VS LEI live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
YRK
NOT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
YRK VS NOT live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
DUR 148/4 (20.0 ov)
NOR 141/9 (20.0 ov)
Durham Jets won by 7 runs
DUR VS NOR live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
HAM
SSX
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
HAM VS SSX live score
| Fri, 19 Jul
ESX 226/4 (15.0 ov)
SRY 174/7 (15.0 ov)
Essex Eagles won by 52 runs
ESX VS SRY live score
| Sat, 20 Jul
YRK 164/8 (20.0 ov)
DBY 166/5 (19.1 ov)
Derbyshire Falcons won by 5 wickets
YRK VS DBY live score
| Sat, 20 Jul
KNT 165/9 (20.0 ov)
SOM 124/10 (18.3 ov)
Kent Spitfires won by 41 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
| Sun, 21 Jul
HAM 145/5 (20.0 ov)
KNT 146/8 (19.5 ov)
Kent Spitfires won by 2 wickets
HAM VS KNT live score
| Sun, 21 Jul
LEI 115/9 (20.0 ov)
WAR 117/3 (14.5 ov)
Birmingham Bears won by 7 wickets
LEI VS WAR live score
| Sun, 21 Jul
LAN 189/3 (20.0 ov)
DUR 117/10 (16.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning won by 72 runs
LAN VS DUR live score
| Tue, 23 Jul
MSX 209/3 (20.0 ov)
SRY 172/9 (20.0 ov)
Middlesex won by 37 runs
MSX VS SRY live score
| Tue, 23 Jul
YRK 255/2 (20.0 ov)
LEI 201/4 (20.0 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings won by 54 runs
YRK VS LEI live score
| Wed, 24 Jul
NOR 152/8 (20.0 ov)
NOT 155/3 (18.1 ov)
Notts Outlaws won by 7 wickets
NOR VS NOT live score
| Wed, 24 Jul
WAR 205/5 (20.0 ov)
DBY 156/9 (20.0 ov)
Birmingham Bears won by 49 runs
WAR VS DBY live score
| Wed, 24 Jul
SSX 188/6 (20.0 ov)
HAM 174/10 (19.0 ov)
Sussex Sharks won by 14 runs
SSX VS HAM live score
| Yesterday
MSX 148/9 (20.0 ov)
GLO 151/8 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire won by 2 wickets
MSX VS GLO live score
SRY 75/2 (9.0 ov)
GLA
LIVE
Glamorgan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRY VS GLA live score
LAN 94/3 (11.4 ov)
YRK
LIVE
Lancashire Lightning won the toss and elected to bat.
LAN VS YRK live score
| Today, 11:00 PM
Lancashire
Worcestershire
LAN VS WOR preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Leicestershire
Durham
LEI VS DUR preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Somerset
Hampshire
SOM VS HAM preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Warwickshire
NOR VS WAR preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Glamorgan
Middlesex
GLA VS MSX preview
| Today, 11:30 PM
Sussex
Surrey
SSX VS SRY preview
| Today, 11:30 PM
Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire
DBY VS NOT preview
| Today, 11:30 PM
Kent
Essex
KNT VS ESX preview
| Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
Nottinghamshire
Leicestershire
NOT VS LEI preview
| Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Essex
Gloucestershire
ESX VS GLO preview
| Sun, 28 Jul, 07:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Yorkshire
NOR VS YRK preview
| Sun, 28 Jul, 07:00 PM
Somerset
Sussex
SOM VS SSX preview
| Sun, 28 Jul, 07:00 PM
Worcestershire
Durham
WOR VS DUR preview
| Sun, 28 Jul, 07:00 PM
Derbyshire
Lancashire
DBY VS LAN preview
| Tue, 30 Jul, 11:00 PM
Surrey
Kent
SRY VS KNT preview
| Wed, 31 Jul, 09:30 PM
Worcestershire
Derbyshire
WOR VS DBY preview
| Wed, 31 Jul, 11:00 PM
Durham
Leicestershire
DUR VS LEI preview
| Thu, 01 Aug, 10:45 PM
Middlesex
Kent
MSX VS KNT preview
| Thu, 01 Aug, 11:30 PM
Essex
Hampshire
ESX VS HAM preview
| Thu, 01 Aug, 11:30 PM
Glamorgan
Gloucestershire
GLA VS GLO preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Nottinghamshire
Warwickshire
NOT VS WAR preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Durham
Lancashire
DUR VS LAN preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Gloucestershire
Essex
GLO VS ESX preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Somerset
Surrey
SOM VS SRY preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Yorkshire
Worcestershire
YRK VS WOR preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:30 PM
Sussex
Kent
SSX VS KNT preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:30 PM
Hampshire
Glamorgan
HAM VS GLA preview
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:30 PM
Northamptonshire
Derbyshire
NOR VS DBY preview
| Sat, 03 Aug, 11:30 PM
Lancashire
Nottinghamshire
LAN VS NOT preview
| Sun, 04 Aug, 07:00 PM
Worcestershire
Leicestershire
WOR VS LEI preview
| Sun, 04 Aug, 07:00 PM
Yorkshire
Warwickshire
YRK VS WAR preview
| Sun, 04 Aug, 07:00 PM
Gloucestershire
Sussex
GLO VS SSX preview
| Sun, 04 Aug, 07:00 PM
Middlesex
Somerset
MSX VS SOM preview
| Sun, 04 Aug, 07:30 PM
Kent
Hampshire
KNT VS HAM preview
| Tue, 06 Aug, 11:30 PM
Sussex
Glamorgan
SSX VS GLA preview
| Wed, 07 Aug, 11:00 PM
Leicestershire
Warwickshire
LEI VS WAR preview
| Wed, 07 Aug, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Durham
NOR VS DUR preview
| Wed, 07 Aug, 11:00 PM
Gloucestershire
Kent
GLO VS KNT preview
| Wed, 07 Aug, 11:30 PM
Essex
Somerset
ESX VS SOM preview
| Thu, 08 Aug, 10:45 PM
Middlesex
Surrey
MSX VS SRY preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:00 PM
Surrey
Gloucestershire
SRY VS GLO preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:00 PM
Leicestershire
Northamptonshire
LEI VS NOR preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:00 PM
Lancashire
Yorkshire
LAN VS YRK preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:00 PM
Glamorgan
Essex
GLA VS ESX preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:30 PM
Warwickshire
Nottinghamshire
WAR VS NOT preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:30 PM
Sussex
Middlesex
SSX VS MSX preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:30 PM
Hampshire
Somerset
HAM VS SOM preview
| Fri, 09 Aug, 11:30 PM
Derbyshire
Durham
DBY VS DUR preview
| Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 PM
Somerset
Kent
SOM VS KNT preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
Glamorgan
Surrey
GLA VS SRY preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
Middlesex
Gloucestershire
MSX VS GLO preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
Warwickshire
Lancashire
WAR VS LAN preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
Worcestershire
Northamptonshire
WOR VS NOR preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
Durham
Nottinghamshire
DUR VS NOT preview
| Sun, 11 Aug, 07:30 PM
Yorkshire
Derbyshire
YRK VS DBY preview
| Tue, 13 Aug, 11:00 PM
Gloucestershire
Hampshire
GLO VS HAM preview
| Tue, 13 Aug, 11:30 PM
Derbyshire
Worcestershire
DBY VS WOR preview
| Wed, 14 Aug, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Lancashire
NOR VS LAN preview
| Wed, 14 Aug, 11:30 PM
Kent
Glamorgan
KNT VS GLA preview
| Wed, 14 Aug, 11:30 PM
Essex
Middlesex
ESX VS MSX preview
| Thu, 15 Aug, 11:00 PM
Durham
Worcestershire
DUR VS WOR preview
| Thu, 15 Aug, 11:00 PM
Surrey
Sussex
SRY VS SSX preview
| Thu, 15 Aug, 11:30 PM
Derbyshire
Leicestershire
DBY VS LEI preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 PM
Somerset
Gloucestershire
SOM VS GLO preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 PM
Lancashire
Warwickshire
LAN VS WAR preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Leicestershire
NOR VS LEI preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 PM
Nottinghamshire
Derbyshire
NOT VS DBY preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:30 PM
Essex
Glamorgan
ESX VS GLA preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:30 PM
Hampshire
Surrey
HAM VS SRY preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:30 PM
Kent
Sussex
KNT VS SSX preview
| Fri, 16 Aug, 11:30 PM
Yorkshire
Durham
YRK VS DUR preview
| Thu, 22 Aug, 10:45 PM
Middlesex
Hampshire
MSX VS HAM preview
| Thu, 22 Aug, 11:30 PM
Sussex
Essex
SSX VS ESX preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 PM
Durham
Yorkshire
DUR VS YRK preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 PM
Gloucestershire
Somerset
GLO VS SOM preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 PM
Leicestershire
Nottinghamshire
LEI VS NOT preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:30 PM
Kent
Surrey
KNT VS SRY preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:30 PM
Derbyshire
Northamptonshire
DBY VS NOR preview
| Fri, 23 Aug, 11:30 PM
Warwickshire
Worcestershire
WAR VS WOR preview
| Sat, 24 Aug, 07:00 PM
Middlesex
Sussex
MSX VS SSX preview
| Sat, 24 Aug, 11:30 PM
Somerset
Glamorgan
SOM VS GLA preview
| Sun, 25 Aug, 07:00 PM
Warwickshire
Northamptonshire
WAR VS NOR preview
| Sun, 25 Aug, 07:00 PM
Worcestershire
Lancashire
WOR VS LAN preview
| Sun, 25 Aug, 07:00 PM
Hampshire
Essex
HAM VS ESX preview
| Sun, 25 Aug, 07:00 PM
Leicestershire
Derbyshire
LEI VS DBY preview
| Sun, 25 Aug, 08:00 PM
Nottinghamshire
Yorkshire
NOT VS YRK preview
| Mon, 26 Aug, 07:00 PM
Lancashire
Derbyshire
LAN VS DBY preview
| Mon, 26 Aug, 07:00 PM
Glamorgan
Sussex
GLA VS SSX preview
| Tue, 27 Aug, 11:00 PM
Durham
Warwickshire
DUR VS WAR preview
| Tue, 27 Aug, 11:00 PM
Surrey
Somerset
SRY VS SOM preview
| Wed, 28 Aug, 08:30 PM
Worcestershire
Nottinghamshire
WOR VS NOT preview
| Thu, 29 Aug, 11:00 PM
Hampshire
Middlesex
HAM VS MSX preview
| Thu, 29 Aug, 11:00 PM
Yorkshire
Northamptonshire
YRK VS NOR preview
| Thu, 29 Aug, 11:00 PM
Surrey
Essex
SRY VS ESX preview
| Thu, 29 Aug, 11:30 PM
Kent
Gloucestershire
KNT VS GLO preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Worcestershire
NOR VS WOR preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Warwickshire
Yorkshire
WAR VS YRK preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Essex
Kent
ESX VS KNT preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Sussex
Gloucestershire
SSX VS GLO preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Somerset
Middlesex
SOM VS MSX preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Lancashire
Leicestershire
LAN VS LEI preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Nottinghamshire
Durham
NOT VS DUR preview
| Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 PM
Glamorgan
Hampshire
GLA VS HAM preview
Quarter Final 1 | Wed, 04 Sep, 11:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Quarter Final 2 | Thu, 05 Sep, 11:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Quarter Final 3 | Fri, 06 Sep, 11:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Quarter Final 4 | Sat, 07 Sep, 11:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 1 | Sat, 21 Sep, 03:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Sat, 21 Sep, 07:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sat, 21 Sep, 11:15 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us