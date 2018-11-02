'Performances count only when team does well,' says J&K's Mohammad Mudhasir after Ranji Trophy hat-trick

Jammu and Kashmir's experienced fast-bowler, Mohammad Mudhasir, following his hat-trick against Rajasthan in the season's first match of the Ranji Trophy on Friday, said that individual performances only count when the team does well.

J&K were in trouble at the end of the first day first but made a strong comeback on day two, largely due to Mudhasir's five-wicket haul. He scalped four wickets in as many deliveries, putting Rajasthan on the backfoot. It was his second hat-trick in competitive cricket, the previous one coming in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year against Chattisgarh.

Mudhasir admitted that the team needed his effort and he luckily didn't disappoint. "Rajasthan dominated on day one, but we came up with the plan to take as many wickets as we could in the morning of the second day. Thankfully, I was able to do it," Mudhasir told Sportskeeda.

The 30-year-old has taken 72 wickets in 27 matches, including four fifers and three four-wicket hauls. He made his debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2008 and has since been a major feature of their side, bowling tireless spells.

"I believe as a professional cricketer, one shouldn't complain about the weather and pitch conditions. You have to be ready to face everything that comes your way and give it all on each occasion," he said.

Despite scalping a number of wickets the past couple of seasons, Mudhasir hasn't featured in any zonal teams. However, he doesn't have any complaints and thinks personal performances are useless if the team fails.

"I think your performances are taken into consideration only once your team performs well. Recently, Umar (Umar Nazir) made it to India 'C' team and it happened when we won a few matches at the end of the tournament," Mudhasir said without a moment's hesitation.

Mudhasir is known for bowling long spells and in the ongoing match as well, he bowled 29 overs in 3 and a half sessions, the most by any J&K bowler.

Born in Srinagar, Mudhasir is also known for hitting big sixes down the order. He recently made a fiery fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while batting at number 11. When asked the secret behind his success with the willow, he said, "I go out with a fearless approach. Each time I get a ball in my region, I don't hesitate to hit it. My main priority remains to help my team in all the possible ways," he said signing off.