Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The Big Bash League (BBL 2021) juggernaut sees Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. This enticing match is set to take place at the Perth Stadium, with both the teams coming in on the back of impressive wins.

After not being able to buy a win at the start of the season, Perth Scorchers have now won two in two. They followed up their victory over Adelaide Strikers with another comprehensive win Melbourne Renegades.

Ashton Turner’s men put up 185 on the board and bundled out the Renegades for just 89 in a dominant performance.

A simple reshuffle at the top of the order has brought out the best from Josh Inglis. The wicketkeeper has scored 116 runs without being dismissed in the past two BBL 2021 games.

Ingo 🗣️ "A couple more wins in the next few days and we will be flying" 🚀 #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/yH9qeE51jY — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 5, 2021

The run of wins has seen Perth Scorchers finally put points on the board. They currently have 9 points from 6 games, with their poor start affecting them badly. The team need to continue the winning run if they want to have any chance of making it to the knockout stages.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, sit pretty at the top of the BBL 2021 table, with 21 points from 7 games. Daniel Hughes’ men have rarely put a foot wrong this season, and have been ruthlessly consistent.

They beat Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets in their last game and will be looking to continue their winning run against Perth Scorchers. The team is firing on all cylinders, which makes them the favourites to retain their BBL crown this year.

Josh Philippe is in great form, with the opener second in the run-getter charts, with 261 runs from 7 games. He is supported admirably by skipper Daniel Hughes and Jordan Silk, with the duo amassing 190+ runs each already.

With the all-rounders and bowlers chipping in at crucial stages as well, it will need something special to halt Sydney Sixers this season.

BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match details

Date: January 6, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 4:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers weather report

There is no chance of rain during the BBL 2021 game, with clear skies predicted as well. The match will see a low level of humidity, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees celsius.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 149, and it has historically favoured the batsmen. A single BBL 2021 game has taken place at the venue this season, which was won by the Perth Scorchers while batting first.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers predicted XIs

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball, Ben Manenti

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match prediction

Although Perth Scorchers’ recent run makes them a good bet for the win, Sydney Sixers are one of the top teams in BBL 2021. Expect Daniel Hughes men to show their mettle and halt the Perth Scorchers’ winning run on Wednesday.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV