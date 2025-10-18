Perth weather report October 19: What are the chances of rain in India vs Australia 2025 1st ODI?

India will take on Australia at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19 in the first ODI of the three-match series. The game will mark the much-awaited return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket. The superstar batting duo last represented the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year.

While Rohit has been retained as player, he has been removed as captain and replaced by Shubman Gill. The move is being considered a highly significant one keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. There is uncertainty over Rohit's participation in the ICC event as he would be 40 by then, while Kohli would be 38.

Apart from naming Gill as ODI skipper, the selectors have also rewarded Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances by giving him vice-captaincy. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah are not part of India's ODI squad. The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana could thus get a chance to impress in what is likely to be a tough series Down Under.

Perth weather forecast for India vs Australia 2025 match on October 19

The first India vs Australia 2025 ODI will begin in Perth on Sunday at 11:30 AM local time (9 AM IST). Looking at the morning weather conditions in Perth for the much-anticipated clash, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and breezy, with a brief shower or two expected. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 70 percent, while cloud cover is likely to be 52 percent.

Conditions are likely to be cloudy and breezy in the afternoon, with the temperature expected to be around 18 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 25 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 85 percent, while the humidity level is expected to be around 70 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions for the first India vs Australia 2025 ODI in Perth, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with some showers expected. The temperature during this phase is likely to fall to 11 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 55 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 53 percent and the humidity level 84 percent.

