Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will cross swords in the 19th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 13.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, are in absolute disarray in the ongoing edition of the T20 championship. Having lost all five of their matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. Their net run rate of -1.111 is the second-worst among the participating teams.

They will go into the game on the back of a 42-run defeat at the hands of Islamabad United. After being put in to bat first, United scored 177 for six in their 20 overs. Four of their batters scored in the 30s and guided their team to a respectable score.

Paul Stirling, who has left the team, top-scored for them with a 30-ball knock of 39. Azam Khan also played a cameo of 16 off seven balls. Chris Jordan was the pick of the Kings' bowlers with two wickets. Barring Lewis Gregory, all the Karachi bowlers got wickets.

The Karachi Kings couldn't find much momentum in their run-chase. They lost half their side with their score at 65 after 11.3 overs. Mohammad Nabi stayed unbeaten on 47 off 28 with five fours and two sixes, but his effort wasn't enough for the Kings to win.

The Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, aren't in the best of situations either. Being placed fifth in the table, the team needs a win to climb the ladder. Their net run rate of -1.332 is the worst among the participating teams. They lost to the Multan Sultans by 42 runs in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, the Sultans racked up a big score of 182 for seven in 20 overs. Shan Masood put his head down for a well-made 49-ball 68, laced with eight fours and one six. Mohammad Rizwan and Tim David scored 34 runs apiece.

The Zalmi floundered in their run-chase and were bowled out for 140 in 19.3 overs. Shoaib Malik scored 44 runs off 31 balls and top-scored for his team. Ben Cutting chipped in with a 11-ball knock of 23, but it wasn't enough for the Zalmi to win.

Can the Karachi Kings (KAR) beat Peshawar Zalmi (PES)?

Haider Ali of Peshawar Zalmi. Courtesy: Peshawar Zalmi Twitter

The Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings when the two teams last met. But having lost all five of their matches, the Karachi Kings will be desperate to secure victory. Babar Azam and Co. will go into the game as slight favorites.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win this match.

