Phil Simmons believes mental toughness is key for West Indies in England Test series  

  • Simmons has said that most of the West Indies players have scored runs in England and that will help them mentally.
  • The first of the three Tests begins in Southampton on Wednesday.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 15:09 IST
Phil Simmons.
Phil Simmons.

As England and West Indies get ready to mark the resumption of international cricket next week, visiting coach Phil Simmons says that his side has worked hard on the mental aspect of playing in England.

The first of three Tests begins at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday and Simmons says that being mentally prepared is the biggest task in hand ahead of the matches.

West Indies had a forgettable start against England in 2017, when the hosts won the first Test by 209 runs inside three days. However, West Indies won the second Test at Headingley by successfully chasing down 322, and want to draw inspiration from that game this time around.

West Indies batters are where they need to be mentally, says Simmons

West Indies have an impressive bowling attack but their batting line-up is comparatively lacklustre. However, Simmons feels that Shai Hope, who has scored back-to-back hundreds in England, can be an example for others in terms of toughening up mentally.

“I think the batters have worked hard on getting to a mental stage of where they need to be because most of them have scored runs here,” Simmons told the “Cricket, on the Inside” webinar in conjunction with the Lord’s Taverners and Black Opal, on Friday.

“(Shai) Hope has got back-to-back hundreds here. It’s about getting to the mental stage where you are prepared for a Test match in England, because it’s different to many other places. The next three days of practice is about sharpening up the skills. But mentality is the big thing, Simmons added.”

This will be the first international series where cricket’s new laws pertaining to COVID-19 will be seen. Ban of saliva to keep the ball shining and no celebrations which will flout social distancing rules will be some of the intriguing aspects on show. 

Published 04 Jul 2020, 15:09 IST
West Indies Cricket Shai Hope
