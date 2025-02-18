Picking an all-time India-Pakistan Champions Trophy playing 11 ft. Shikhar Dhawan & Shahid Afridi

India and Pakistan will clash once again in the Champions Trophy as the 2025 edition is set to unfold. Pakistan are the defending champions, having beaten India in a one-sided final in the previous edition in 2017.

As for the Men In Blue, they last won the tournament in 2013 when they defeated England in the final. The highly anticipated clash between the two Asian rivals will take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Overall, Pakistan have played 23 matches in the Champions Trophy, winning 11 games while suffering 12 defeats. Meanwhile, India have played 29 matches in the tournament with 18 wins and eight losses.

Over the years, several players from both sides have put up impressive performances with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. On that note, here is an India-Pakistan combined all-time playing 11 from the marquee ICC event.

All-time India-Pakistan Champions Trophy playing 11

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan & Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is India's highest run-getter and the third-highest run-getter overall in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has amassed 701 runs in 10 games at an average of 77.88 with three half-centuries and as many fifties. He has also been India's highest scorer in the previous two editions.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly will accompany Dhawan at the top. Ganguly is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament with 665 runs from 13 games at an average of 73.88 with three centuries and as many fifties as well.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Mohammad Yousuf, & MS Dhoni (C&WK)

MS Dhoni and Virat led India in the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017, respectively - Source: Getty

India's Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter from their current squad in the Champions Trophy. He has played some top knocks in the tournament across three editions and has scored 529 runs from 13 innings at an average of 88.16 with five half-centuries.

Former Pakistan batter and legend Mohammad Yousuf is the country's highest run-scorer in the history of the competition. He has scored 484 runs from 13 games at an average of 48.40 with three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will lead this side and don the gloves as well. Dhoni successfully led India to victory in the 2013 edition. He has scored 183 runs from eight innings in the Champions Trophy with two fifties.

All-rounders - Shoaib Malik, Ravindra Jadeja, Abdul Razzaq, & Shahid Afridi

Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Semi Final - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the second-highest run-getter for his country in the Champions Trophy with 380 runs from 20 matches with a fifty and a hundred. He was also part of their squad which won the tournament in 2017.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker for the Men In Blue in the history of the competition. He has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 25.18 and an economy-rate of 4.85.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is Pakistan's fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps from as many matches. He has also scored 135 runs from eight innings.

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also makes this team. The former cricketer is his country's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy-rate of 4.32. Afridi also scored 167 runs with a strike-rate of 124.62.

Bowlers - Hasan Ali, Zaheer Khan

Pakistan's Hasan Ali during 2017 ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Hasan Ali and Zaheer Khan will be the two frontline pacers of this combined team. Hasan is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Champions Trophy with 13 scalps at an average of 14.69 and economy-rate of 4.29. He played a key role in their victory in 2017 as well.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has picked up the second-most wickets for India in this tournament. The left-arm quick has 15 wickets from nine matches at an average of 24.53 and an economy-rate of 4.60.

