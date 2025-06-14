Picking the greatest South African Test XI of the 21st century amid 2025 WTC final ft. Kagiso Rabada and AB de Villiers

South Africa are playing in the final of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. The game is being played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in England.

Ad

In the first innings of the Test, South Africa put up a brilliant bowling display, bundling Australia out for just 212 runs as Kagiso Rabada led the charge with a five-wicket haul. In reply, however, the Proteas stumbled and were all out for just 138 runs in the second innings.

Their bowlers once again rose to the occasion to bowl Australia out for 207 runs in the third innings as Rabada was once again the top performer with four wickets. Chasing 282 for a win, South Africa ended the third day in complete control of the game, reaching 213/2 on the back of an unbeaten century from Aiden Markram and a crucial fifty from skipper Temba Bavuma.

Ad

Trending

The Proteas are close to a historic win and have the opportunity to beat Australia and win the 2025 WTC title, breaking their ICC trophy jinx. They have had some of the most legendary players who have donned the whites for them over the years.

That said, let us the pick the greatest South African Test XI of the 21st century.

Picking the greatest South African Test XI of the 21st century amid 2025 WTC final

Top order: Graeme Smith (C), Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla

Ad

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith and Dean Elgar will open the batting in the greatest Text XI for the country of the 21st century. Smith made his Test debut in 2002 and played 117 matches, where he scored 9265 runs at an average of 48.25 with 27 hundreds and 38 half-centuries. He led the Proteas in 108 Tests, which is the most for any player as a captain of the nation. With 53 wins, he is also their most successful Test captain to date, leaving behind an impressive legacy.

Ad

His opening partner in this XI, Dean Elgar made his Test debut in 2012 and established himself as a reliable batter at the top of the order in the longest format. The left-hander, who has played 86 Tests, has scored 5347 runs at an average of 37.92 with 14 tons and 23 half-centuries.

At the all-important number three position comes one of the best batters of the modern era, Hashim Amla. When South Africa took the Test mace in 2012, Amla played a massive role in their triumph. The former batter, who made his Test debut in 2004, slammed 9282 runs from 124 Tests at an average of 46.64 with 28 hundreds and 41 fifties to his name. Till date, Amla is regarded among the greatest batters of modern times to have played the sport.

Ad

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Shaun Pollock

Arguably the greatest all-rounders in cricket history of all time, former South African international Jacques Kallis takes the number four position. Kallis made his Test debut in 1995 and last played a Test in 2013. He displayed remarkable consistency with the bat, amassing 13289 runs from 166 Test at an average of 55.37 with 45 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. The right-arm medium pacer also bagged 292 wickets in the format at an average of 32.65 with seven four-wicket and five five-wicket hauls.

Ad

Following Kallis in the middle order is South African batting great AB de Villiers. De Villiers made his Test debut in 2004 and redefined batting even in the longest format of the game. He played 114 Tests, piling on 8756 runs at an average of 50.66 with 22 hundreds and 46 fifties. The right-hander played several memorable knocks even in Test cricket despite being known for his prowess in the shorter formats.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock also dons the gloves in this XI. While he announced a shocking retirement from the longest format in 2021, the left-hander had an impressive Test career nonetheless. He played 54 matches and scored 3300 runs at an average of 38.82 with six hundreds and 22 fifties.

Ad

With his Test career spanning from 1995 to 2008, former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock also makes this XI. Pollock is another of their top pace-bowling all-rounders. He played 108 games in the format and made 3781 runs with two hundreds and 16 fifties. Pollock picked up 421 wickets at an average of 23.11 with 16 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Keshav Maharaj fits into this XI as the premier spinner of the side. The left-arm off-spinner who made his Test debut in 2016, has played 57 games to date and has managed to pick up 198 wickets at an average of 29.86 with 11 five-wicket hauls.

Ad

Coming to the quicks, this South African XI will have a deadly trio of former pacers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel with modern-day great Kagiso Rabada in the mix. With his pace and ability to swing the ball either ways, Steyn was among the most feared quicks of his time. Having made his Test debut in 2004, he played 93 matches and picked up 439 wickets at an average of 22.95 with 26 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Ad

Kagiso Rabada, who scalped nine wickets in the 2025 WTC final, made his Test debut in 2015 and is among the best fast bowlers of present times. Having played just 70 Tests, he has already bagged 327 wickets with unreal consistency, at an average of 22 with 16 five-wicket hauls against his name.

Wrapping up the greatest South African Test XI of the 21st century is Morne Morkel. Morkel made his Test debut in 2006 and went on to play 86 Tests. Given his height and pace, he often generated awkward bounce that troubled the batters. Morkel bagged 309 Test wickets in his career at an average of 27.66 with eight five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️