Picking India's playing XI for the upcoming home Test season ft. Kuldeep Yadav & Sai Sudharsan

India made a decent start to the 2025-27 World Test Championship as they drew 2-2 in a challenging England tour. Shubman Gill and Co. fought hard in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, winning the last Test to level the series scoreline.

Ad

India will next be seen in action in the red-ball format at home. They will face off against the West Indies in two Tests, with the first commencing on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Then, in November, the two-time WTC finalists will host South Africa for a two-match series.

On that note, here is India's best playing XI for the upcoming home Test season.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

India have a settled opening combination in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who did well in England. Jaiswal has been sensational at home as well, while Rahul will want to continue his good form in different conditions.

Ad

Trending

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 03 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan managed one half-century in the three Tests he played in England, but his immense ability means that India will likely back him at home. He's an assured player of spin, and the fact that the first Test against West Indies is in Ahmedabad will work in his favor.

Ad

Captain Shubman Gill and keeper Rishabh Pant will form the backbone of the batting order, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar serving as the spin-bowling all-rounders. If Pant doesn't recover from his foot injury, Dhruv Jurel would be the straightforward replacement.

Karun Nair didn't do a great deal in England, and it'll be surprising if India decide to play him as a specialist batter at home, where he will be challenged by the opposition spinners. So the last batting spot in the lineup could go to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who would serve as the third fast bowler in case India need one.

Ad

Axar Patel could miss out because of Jadeja and Sundar's presence, while Shardul Thakur doesn't offer much in either department. Sarfaraz Khan could be selected as a batting backup, and if India are confident they won't need Nitish's bowling, they could pick the extra batter.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

At home, India will likely have the batting depth they need to play Kuldeep Yadav as the lead spinner. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could make up the pace attack, with either Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna stepping in for Bumrah if he isn't fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news