[Picture] “Always a pleasure” – Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni ahead of AFG vs PAK 2023 World Cup match in Chennai

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni ahead of their 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai on October 23.

On Saturday (October 21), Khan shared a picture on social media where he can be seen posing with Dhoni in what looks like a hotel room. Dhoni was seen wearing a black T-shirt, while Khan opted for a white Tee.

Rashid Khan captioned the Instagram:

“Always a pleasure to meet you Mahi bhai,” while tagging Dhoni.

While Afghanistan are in Chennai for their upcoming encounter, Dhoni often pays a visit to Chennai due to work. Besides being CSK captain, he is also the Vice President of Marketing at Chennai-based India Cements, a sponsor of the Super Kings. He was also recently seen in Mumbai for an ad shoot.

Dhoni guided India to their second ODI World Cup trophy in 2011. Rohit Sharma will look to replicate the success in the ongoing edition of the marquee ICC tournament.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan set to face Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan will play Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23. They will be aiming to register their second win in the 2023 World Cup.

Hashatullah Shahidi-led side managed to defeat defending champions England by 69 runs. It was their only second win in ODI World Cups.

They, however, have lost to Bangladesh, India and New Zealand. The Blackcaps defeated them by 149 runs in a one-sided contest in their last outing. Rashid Khan, in particular, has picked up six wickets in four matches so far.

In Chennai, he has scalped eight wickets in seven matches in the Indian Premier League. Khan and his partner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will now look to exploit the spin-friendly conditions against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming off the back of consecutive losses against India, by seven wickets, and Australia by 62 runs. They, however, won their first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka by 81 runs and six wickets, respectively.