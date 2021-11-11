PK-W vs WI-W Prediction: Who will win today's second ODI?

Pakistan Women will lock horns with West Indies Women in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

West Indies Women, led by Stafanie Taylor, took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by beating Pakistan Women by 45 runs in the first ODI. They will be keen to seal the series with another win on Thursday.

West Indies Women were forced to bat first after losing the toss in the first match. Deandra Dottin was promoted up the order and set the tone for her side with a brilliant century.

Dottin's 132 and Hayley Matthews' 57 took West Indies Women to a 253-run total in 50 overs. The majority of the Pakistani bowling attack had a tough day in the office, but left-arm spinner Anam Amin stood up to the test. Anam Amin was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan as she picked up a fifer and conceded just 35 runs in 10 overs.

In response, Pakistan Women lost early wickets and found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 51/3. However, they managed to steady the ship somewhat and reach a respectable total of 208/9 in 50 overs.

Can Pakistan Women turn the tables this time around?

Pakistan Women were outplayed in all departments in the first ODI. Barring Anam Amin’s fifer, the hosts had nothing going for them. However, they have had a few days to regroup and will hope to make amends in the upcoming game.

With conditions assisting the slower bowlers, spinners from both teams could continue to dominate.

West Indies Women look the much stronger team on paper and should be able to come away with another win and seal the series.

Prediction: West Indies Women to beat Pakistan Women.

Edited by Arvind Sriram