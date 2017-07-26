Player Comparisons: Chanderpaul vs Md. Yusuf

They were gritty, patient and prolific. But they were also unnoticed. Between Chanderpaul and Yousuf, who was statistically better?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 23:35 IST

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Mohammad Yousuf, two of the finest batsmen of the modern era never received the appreciation they deserved.

Chanderpaul's patience and grit was always overshadowed by the magic of Brian Lara, while Inzamam-ul-Haq's presence in the team meant Yousuf's elegant batting went unnoticed.

However, both Chanderpaul and Yousuf scored big runs throughout their career and were an essential cog of their respective times during their era.

Both batsmen were elegant and had prolific careers. But who among them fared better in statistics?

Here we take a look at the numbers of these two stalwarts and find out the better batsmen among them.