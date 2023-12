PM Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal is all set to host the eighth edition of the PM Cup Women’s National Cricket Tournament, starting on December 21, Thursday. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground and Mulpani Cricket Ground will host all the games of the campaign.

A total of eight teams will participate in the event namely Armed Police Force Club, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Koshi Province, Lumbini Province, Madhesh Province, and Sudur Paschim Province.

Armed Police Force Club are the most successful side in the competition's history, having won the title on five occasions in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Koshi Province and Sudur Paschim Province have bagged the title once. A total of 14 teams have been defunct so far in the tournament.

Sudur Paschim Province will enter this season as defending champions after defeating Koshi Province in the grand finale by seven wickets. This is the first time the playoffs format has been announced with the top four sides advancing to the knockouts.

Apsari Begam was the leading run-scorer of the previous edition with 176 runs from five innings at an average of 176. With the ball, Alisha Khadiya secured the top spot, scalping nine wickets. Both players represented Koshi Province.

PM Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 21

Bagmati Province vs Madhesh Province, 9:00 AM

Gandaki Province vs Lumbini Province, 1:00 PM

Friday, December 22

Bagmati Province vs Koshi Province, 9:00 AM

Madhesh Province vs Armed Police Force Club, 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 24

Madhesh Province vs Koshi Province, 9:00 AM

Karnali Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, 1:00 PM

Monday, December 25

Karnali Province vs Lumbini Province, 9:00 AM

Bagmati Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Karnali Province vs Armed Police Force Club, 9:00 AM

Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province, 1:00 PM

Thursday, December 28

Koshi Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, 9:00 AM

Gandaki Province vs Armed Police Force Club, 1:00 PM

Saturday, December 30

Gandaki Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, 9:00 AM

Madhesh Province vs Karnali Province, 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 31

Qualifier 1, 9:00 AM

Eliminator, 1:00 PM

Monday, January 1

Qualifier 2, 10:45 AM

Wednesday, January 3

Final, 10:45 AM

PM Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live-stream the PM Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2023 for free. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

PM Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Gandaki Province

Kusum Godar (c), Anjali Bishwokarma, Seemana KC, Srijana Poudel, Shristi Poudel, Suman Khatiwada, Jyotsinka Marasaini, Niru GT, Aakriti Tiwari, Shreya Sharma, Shila Regmi Chhetri, Dhan Kumari Chhetri, Rachana Choudhary, Armina Adhikari

Koshi Province

Rubina Chhetri (c), Kajol Shreshta (wk), Apsari Begam, Sangita Rai, Sabnam Rai, Riya Sharma, Bimala Mahala, Lakita Rajbanshi, Bandhana Rajbanshi, Namita Shreshta, Sanu Rajbanshi, Kajol Rajbanshi, Alisha Khadiya, Nisha Shah

Sudur Paschim Province

Ritu Kanoujiya (c), Binu Rawal (vc), Kabita Joshi, Samjhana Khadka, Sova Rokaya, Anu Kadayat, Sabitri Dhami, Laxmi Saud, Manisha Chaudhary, Radhika Pujara, Rewati Dhami, Ishwori Bista, Janaki Thapa, Rubi Poddar

Nepal Armed Police Force Club

Sita Rana Magar (c), Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Karuna Bhandari, Binu Budha Magar, Sonu Khadka, Rekha Rawal, Mamata Chaudhary, Roma Thapa, Nery Thapa, Rajmati Airee, Manju Bokati (wk), Jyoti Pandey (wk), Suman Bist

Bagmati Province

Ashmina Karmacharya (c), Salina Silwal, Sony Pakhrin, Sabika Kumari Yadav, Kanchan Shreshta (wk), Yashoda Bist, Khushi Dangol, Bipisha Shahi, Helisha Gurung, Asmita Kharel, Krishma Gurung, Yashu Pandey, Sansktriti Phuyal, Manisha Upadhyaya

Karnali Province

Kiran Kumari Kunwar (c), Anju Gurung, Bina Thapa, Tirsana Bishokarma, Anjila Thapa, Rama Budathoki, Yamuna Tharu, Nikita Dhmala, Nilam Shahi, Bimala Budhathoki, Shurati Buda, Rakshi Khadka, Gauri Bohara, Karishma Shahi

Madhesh Province

Kabita Gautam (c), Anuradha Chaudhary, Alisha Yadav (wk), Pratima Sah, Sana Praveen, Sabnam Khatoon, Mina Mahato, Puja Mahato, Sakshi Yadav, Roji Kadari, Bhumi Singh, Aarti Mahato, Saraswati Chaudhary, Chandani Khatoon

Lumbini Province

Saraswati GM (c), Kritika Marasini (vc), Laxmi Chaudhary, Madhu DC, Sharmila Rokka, Kamala GM, Sushmita Bhusal, Ashma Pulami, Kriti Adhikari, Ranju Shrestha, Sushmita Bajgain, Chameli Chaudhary, Manisha Rana, Saraswati Pun

