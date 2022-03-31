PNG vs MAL prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I?

PNG will take on Malaysia in the fifth game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Friday. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this clash.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, haven’t fared well in the series thus far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three games. However, they still have a chance of making it through to the final of the tournament.

They are coming off a 37-run loss against Sandeep Lamichhane’s Nepal on Thursday, March 31. After being sent into bat first, Nepal racked up a massive score of 203-7.

Nepal made a sedate start in the powerplay but stepped on the gas soon. Dipendra Singh was the standout batter for Nepal, scoring 66 off 33 deliveries, with the help of three fours and four sixes. Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh also chipped in with useful knocks.

Aadil Ansari threw his bat around, scoring 31 off 11 deliveries, with the help of one four and three sixes. While Kabua Morea picked up three wickets, Riley Hekure got two. PNG lost the wickets of Lega Siaka and captain Vala early on in their run-chase.

However, Charles Amini’s 47-ball 62, laced with nine fours, kept them in the game. Nepal made a comeback, with Karan KC picking up a five-wicket haul. Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara got two wickets apiece as PNG fell short.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are second in the standings with two wins. However, their net run rate of -1.234 is the worst among the three teams. They lost to Nepal by six wickets in their last game on Wednesday, March 30.

After batting first, Malaysia were shot out for 114 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Nepal took only 13.4 overs to chase the target down.

Can PNG defeat Malaysia?

ACT vs Papua New Guinea

Malaysia beat PNG by eight runs in their previous meeting in a game that went right down to the wire. The team batting first could have a major advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win.

