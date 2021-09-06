PNG vs Nepal, 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the Oman Tri series on Tuesday, September 7 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

PNG didn’t have a great day on Monday after the United States of America thrashed them by seven wickets. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, PNG could only manage 158 and were bowled out 34 balls short of their 50 overs.

Skipper Assad Vala top-scored for them with a 74-ball 61, laced with six fours and one six. However, he didn’t get much support from his teammates. Sese Bau scored 31, but Nisarg Patel accounted for his wicket. Other members of the team couldn’t quite step up and deliver.

While defending the low score, PNG crumbled as the United States chased the target down with 21.4 overs to spare. Steven Taylor’s 55-ball 82 blew them away. Damien Ravu and Charles Amini were the only wicket-takers for the PNG team.

Nepal, on the other hand, last played an ODI back in February 2020 against the USA. They won the game by eight wickets in Kirtipur. In 10 matches in the 50-overs format, Nepal have won five and lost five. The team, led by Gyanendra Malla, is yet to face PNG in ODIs.

Match Details

Match: PNG vs Nepal, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: September 7th, 2021; Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be sunny with intermittent clouds around. There is no chance of rain whatsoever. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a fairly sporting one thus far. Batters and bowlers are expected to get assistance from the surface in equal proportion. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea

PNG will depend heavily on skipper Vala, who has been a prolific run-scorer and a wicket-taker for them over the years. Charles Amini is a handy all-rounder and he needs to be on top of his game. Sese Bau got a start last time, and he’ll want to get a big score under his belt.

Playing XI: Tony Ura (wk), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea.

Nepal

After Paras Khadka’s retirement, Gyanendra Malla is the leading run-scorer among Nepal's batters. Dipendra Singh Airee and Binod Bhandari have also scored quite a few runs for Nepal. Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal, having picked up 23 wickets.

Playing XI: Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla (c), Binod Bhandari (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sushan Bhari, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla

Match Prediction

Nepal are a stronger team on paper than PNG. Moreover, having already played some big nations in world cricket, Nepal have gained valuable experience. Hence, Nepal shouldn’t have much trouble beating PNG.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: Fancode

