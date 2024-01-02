Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry is all set to host the second edition of the Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament from Tuesday, January 2. All matches of the competition will be held at the Cricket Association of Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Pondicherry North XI and Karaikal XI were part of the last edition's final and they will start this season by locking horns in the first game of the season. Karaikal XI won the previous edition after defeating North XI by 99 runs. Pondicherry North XI ended the last campaign’s league phase on top after bagging seven wins and three losses.

Pondicherry North XI, Karaikal XI, Pondicherry West XI, Pondicherry South XI, Yanam XI, and Mahe XI are the six participating sides in the competition. Each team will play a total of 10 games in a double round-robin format.

The top four sides at the end of the league phase will move to the semi-finals. The winning sides from the semi-finals will advance to the grand finale, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18.

This tournament will allow budding cricketers from the territory to rub shoulders with well-established cricketers and stand a chance to make it big and get into the senior-level domestic teams in the near future.

Podicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, January 2

Match 1 - Pondicherry North XI vs Karaikal XI, 3:00 pm

Match 2 - Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI, 7:15 pm

Wednesday, January 3

Match 3 - Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI - 3:00 pm

Match 4 - Yanam XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 7:15 pm

Thursday, January 4

Match 5 - Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 3:00 pm

Match 6 - Mahe XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 7:15 pm

Friday, January 5

Match 7 - Pondicherry South XI vs Yanam XI - 3:00 pm

Match 8 - Pondicherry North XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 7:15 pm

Saturday, January 6

Match 9 - Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI - 3:00 pm

Match 10 - Pondicherry North XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 7:15 pm

Sunday, January 7

Match 11 - Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI - 3:00 pm

Match 12 - Mahe XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 7:15 pm

Monday, January 8

Match 13 - Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 3:00 pm

Match 14 - Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI - 7:15 pm

Tuesday, January 9

Match 15 - Yanam XI vs Mahe XI - 3:00 pm

Match 16 - Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 7:15 pm

Wednesday, January 10

Match 17 - Yanam XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 3:00 pm

Match 18 - Mahe XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 7:15 pm

Thursday, January 11

Match 19 - Pondicherry North XI vs Yanam XI - 3:00 pm

Match 20 - Pondicherry South XI vs Karaikal XI - 7:15 pm

Friday, January 12

Match 21 - Pondicherry West XI vs Mahe XI - 3:00 pm

Match 22 - Yanam XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 7:15 pm

Saturday, January 13

Match 23 - Pondicherry West XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 3:00 pm

Match 24 - Mahe XI vs Karaikal XI - 7:15 pm

Sunday, January 14

Match 25 - Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 3:00 pm

Match 26 - Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 7:15 pm

Monday, January 15

Match 27 - Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI - 3:00 pm

Match 28 - Yanam XI vs Karaikal XI - 7:15 pm

Tuesday, January 16

Match 29 - Pondicherry West XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 3:00 pm

Match 30 - Mahe XI vs Yanam XI - 7:15 pm

Wednesday, January 17

Semi-final 1, 3:00 pm

Semi-final 2, 7:15 pm

Thursday, January 18

Final, 5:00 pm

Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Pondicherry North XI

P Surendiran, Ashok Kumar-R, Gautham Srinivas, Jai Dagar, Syed Ismail Ahmed, Abhishek Murugan, Mohamed Safeequddin, Omar Patni, V Arunachalm, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Naarayanan K R, Mayank Pandey, Yathish Kumar-N, M Rajasekar

Karaikal XI

V Vijayan, R Raam Prakaash, Karthigesan-S, S Rajaram, Karthikesan-R, G Babu, A Elanthirayan, Yadhava Priyan, B Balamurugam, P Kalaiyamudhan, Rajkumar-R, Dhivagaran Chandra, Sekaran Thamizhazhagan R, K-Karthikeyan

Pondicherry West XI

Anirudh Kapil Goud, Prasanna Kodiyan, Logesh Prabagaran, Arunraj R Shanmugam, SV Buvan Raj, M Mathan, Mukesh Amutha, G Thamizhmani, Pragatheswaran B, Prabu Srinivasan, Manik Verma, G Siddharth Yadav, Harshith S, Krishnakumar S

Yanam XI

Kaladi Nagur Babu, K-Ganapathi, K Kishore Kumar, N-Ajay Kumar, Kashyap Prudvi, P Adhi Narayana, K Suresh, R Mojesh, M-Ramakrishna Varma, K-Sunil Kumar, K Venkatesh Malladi, Subrahmanyam Sarma, Siva Raju, D-Yesu Raju

Pondicherry South XI

Adhilsha M, Karthikraja Udayanarayanan, Mohit Mittan, Rahul Jayasankar, Rakshith, Srajan Khare, Bharathkumar Dhansekaran, Sivamurugan M, Tharun J, Kushal PN, Mohan Doss R, Harendra Balaji, Jullian Jacab, Karan Kannan, Love Kumar, Narayanlal Mohnji, Ujwal S Gowda

Mahe XI

Akshay Prabakar, Ashwanth CK, Saju Chothan, Trayambak Meena, Vijin A, Adwaith Sathyan, Rubeen M P, Shijin R, Vijeesh MM, Vijith A, Vishnu Dayanand, Krishna Prasad, Mohammad Shaheer, Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Ajay Vaishnav, Ajesh C Muthu, Lijith B, Nijil VP, Ranjith P, Sherefudheen

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App