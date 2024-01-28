Pondicherry Masters 10 Over Cricket Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Pondicherry Masters 10 Over Cricket Tournament 2024 is a domestic T10 cricket tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry. A total of six teams will participate in this competition and a total of 31 matches are scheduled to take place.

The first match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, January 28. All these 31 matches will take place at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The six teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format, and the final will be played on Wednesday, February 7.

The six teams participating in this competition are: Pondicherry North XI, Pondicherry South XI, Pondicherry West XI, Karaikal XI, Mahe XI, and Yanam XI.

This will be the second time these six teams will compete against each other this year. The Cricket Association of Pondicherry organized the Siechem Inter-District T20 Tournament which ran from January 2 till January 18.

Karaikal XI finished in first place in the points tally with six wins in 10 matches. They played in the final of the tournament against Pondicherry West XI. The West XI won the match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 164 runs in 19 overs. N Ameer Zeeshan scored 76 runs off 47 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Pondicherry Masters 10 Over Cricket Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, January 28

Match 1: Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI - 09:15 AM

Match 2: Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 11:45 AM

Match 3: Yanam XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 02:15 PM

Monday, January 29

Match 4: Mahe XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 09:15 AM

Match 5: Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI - 11:45 AM

Match 6: Pondicherry North XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 02:15 PM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7: Pondicherry North XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 09:15 AM

Match 8: Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI - 11:45 AM

Match 9: Mahe XI vs Karaikal XI - 02:15 PM

Wednesday, January 31

Match 10: Pondicherry North XI vs Yanam XI - 09:15 AM

Match 11: Pondicherry South XI vs Karaikal XI - 11:45 AM

Match 12: Pondicherry West XI vs Mahe XI - 02:15 PM

Thursday, February 1

Match 13: Pondicherry North XI vs Karaikal XI - 09:15 AM

Match 14: Yanam XI vs Mahe XI - 11:45 AM

Match 15: Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 02:15 PM

Friday, February 2

Match 16: Mahe XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 09:15 AM

Match 17: Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI - 11:45 AM

Match 18: Pondicherry South XI vs Yanam XI - 02:15 PM

Saturday, February 3

Match 19: Pondicherry West XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 09:15 AM

Match 20: Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI - 11:45 AM

Match 21: Yanam XI vs Karaikal XI - 02:15 PM

Sunday, February 4

Match 22: Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 09:15 AM

Match 23: Yanam XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 11:45 AM

Match 24: Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI - 02:15 PM

Monday, February 5

Match 25: Yanam XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 09:15 AM

Match 26: Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 11:45 AM

Match 27: Mahe XI vs Pondicherry West XI - 02:15 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Match 28: Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI - 09:15 AM

Match 29: Mahe XI vs Yanam XI - 11:45 AM

Match 30: Pondicherry West XI vs Pondicherry South XI - 02:15 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Final: TBC vs TBC - 02:00 PM

Pondicherry Masters 10 Over Cricket Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Pondicherry Masters 10 Over Cricket Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Pondicherry North XI

Gilbert A, Michael Deivasagayam, Purushothaman S, Saiju Titus, Ilankumaran T, Karthik Narayanan, Sashikumar S, Venkataraman S, Tanigaiarassane (Wk), Velmurugan K (Wk), A M Narayanan, Jayagurunathan V, Pasupathy, Pavadaissamy M, Sandirassegarane

Pondicherry South XI

B Marimouthou, D Jayaraman, N Parthiben, R Mathan, Elango B, Inian R, Karthikeyan R, Rakesh J, Ramesh I, S Senthil Easvaran, Bala Jangaraman (Wk), K Manivel (Wk), P Murugan, Vadivel T, Vamsidhar Reddy

Pondicherry West XI

Anitharaj, Bharathi N, M S Raja, Rajesh, Jayakumar V, Martin Balu Bandero, Nadaradjane A, Nagarajan K, Raju Kannu V, Sivaraman P, Santhosh Kumare D (Wk), C Udayashankar, Indramogane, Shanmugam, U Vimalkumar

Karaikal XI

N Mathiazhagan, Nilavazhagan L, S Sivaguru Nadane, Senthamil Selvan L, B Karthikeyan, D Pannerselvam, Gopalakrishnan, M Ramadasse, P Mathavan, Arul Nathan A (Wk), Mailvahanan C (Wk), Jayaseelan P, Karuppusamy P, Murugesan M, Rajesh Kumar M

Mahe XI

Bijith Kumar K, Saju Chothan, Sijeesh V P, Sreejith S, Sarosh V P, Shajee Natayintavida, Shajith Chathoth, Sreenith P, Genson Fernandez (Wk), Vijesh P (Wk), Dilish K, Firoz Thodantavida, Rajeev A T, Sandeep K K, Vallil Sirajuddeen

Yanam XI

P Suman Babu, S Eswararao, Y Satyam, G Satyanaryana, KVV Satyanaryana, N Nandhu, R Sravan Kumar, C Daniel Charles (Wk), Durga Prasad (Wk), Venkateswara Rao (Wk), D Muralidhar, E Viplava Jyothi, J Chandra Sekhar, M Raja Shekar, P Ramesh Naidu

