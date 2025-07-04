Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, hosted by the Cricket Association of Puducherry, is scheduled to start on Sunday, July 6, and conclude on Saturday, July 27. Over the period, a total of 34 matches will be played at the Cricket Association of Puducherry Siechem Ground.
The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, with each of the six teams facing an opponent twice before the top four advance to the playoffs. A total of 10 games will be played by each participating team.
In the inaugural edition of the competition, Mahe Megalo Strikers were crowned the champions on the back of their outstanding performance, defeating Villianur Mohit Kings by six wickets. Aman Hakim Khan (Karaikal Knights) and Adil Tunda (Ruby White Town Legends) were the top scorers and wicket-takers in the previous edition with 511 runs and 21 wickets, respectively. They will be the players to look out for in the tournament alongside Ganga Sridhar Raju, Aditya Singh Chauhan, and Ragavan Ramamoorthy.
On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:
Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Sunday, July 6
Match 1 – Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends, 6:30pm
Monday, July 7
Match 2 - Karaikal Knights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers, 2pm
Match 3 - Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings, 6pm
Tuesday, July 8
Match 4 - Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings, 2pm
Match 5 - Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers, 6pm
Wednesday, July 9
Match 6 - Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals, 2pm
Match 7 - Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Knights, 6pm
Thursday, July 10
Match 8 - Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 2pm
Match 9 - Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Knights, 6pm
Friday, July 11
Match 10 - Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals, 2pm
Match 11 - Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends, 6pm
Saturday, July 12
Match 12 - Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Knights, 2pm
Match 13 - Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings, 6pm
Sunday, July 13
Match 14 - Karaikal Knights vs Genid Yanam Royals, 2pm
Match 15 - Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 6pm
Tuesday, July 15
Match 16 - Karaikal Knights vs Ruby White Town Legends, 2pm
Match 17 - Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 6pm
Wednesday, July 16
Match 18 - Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers, 2pm
Match 19 - Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 6pm
Thursday, July 17
Match 20 - Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals, 2pm
Match 21 - Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers, 6pm
Friday, July 18
Match 22 - Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Knights, 6pm
Saturday, July 19
Match 23 - Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals, 2pm
Match 24 - Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings, 6pm
Sunday, July 20
Match 25 - Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends, 2pm
Match 26 - Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Knights, 6pm
Monday, July 21
Match 27 - Karaikal Knights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 2pm
Match 28 - Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends, 6pm
Tuesday, July 22
Match 29 - Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers, 2pm
Match 30 - Karaikal Knights vs Villianur Mohit Kings, 6pm
Wednesday, July 24
Qualifier 1 - TBD vs TBD, 2pm
Eliminator - TBD vs TBD, 6pm
Thursday, July 25
Qualifier 2 - TBD vs TBD, 6pm
Saturday, July 27
Final - TBD vs TBD, 6pm
Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 on the Fancode app and website. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for this edition of the trophy.
Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Full Squads
Karaikal Knights
Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Md Waseef Mukadam, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Aman Khan, Bhupender Chauhan, Hitesh Patel, Nitesh Sedai, S Santhosh Kumaran, Gautam Shastry, Abin Mathew, Aman Ahuja, Ankit Sharma, Arshil Rajendra, Pratham Nagori, Rahul R, Vijai Raja.
Mahe Megalo Strikers
Aahil Kachru, Akshant Baghel, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Kamaleeshwaran A, Shrikaran A, Sreeraj J R, Ajay Rohera, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Sharma, Karan Kannan, Kishan Kumar S, Nithiyananda Raman, Sagar Udeshi, Thivagar Gopal, Vishal Khokhar.
Ossudu Accord Warriors
Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jashwanth Shreeram, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Krishna Pandey, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Rajashekar Reddy, Aditya Chauhan, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Nitin Pranaav, Puneet Tripathi, Satish Jangir B, Ashrit J, Aravindaraj Ramasamy, Jullian Edward, Sidak Singh, Vishnu K.
Villianur Mohit Kings
Akash Pougajendy, Himanshu Sahani, Mohit Kale, Mohit Satpal, Siva Murugan M, Aman Khan, Indrajeet Kumar, Parth Sahani, Rajdeep Nayak, Rohit D, Bhanu Anand, Harsh Vaishnav, L Kiran Akash, Raghav Goyal, Rajaram S, Samar Khan.
Ruby White Town Giants
Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ayudh Sharma, Jay Pande, Logesh Prabagaran, Nadeem Khan, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ashwin Das, Mangesh Yadav, Pradeep Roshan, Vandit Joshi, Sunil Bishnoi, Adil Tunda, Prathapraj D, Rishi Raut, Shishir H R.
Genid Yanam Royals
Premraj Rajavelu, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal, Aditya Pandey, Akash Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Manikandan J, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Parth Vaghani, Praveen Kumar S, Pravin R, Gaurav Yadav, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pradeep Jakhar, Pranay Singh.
