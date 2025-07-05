Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The second edition of the Pondicherry Premier League will commence from Sunday, July 6, onwards at the Siechem Stadium in Thuthipet. Much like the inaugural edition last year, the 2025 season will also feature 34 matches between six teams.

The competing teams are Ossudu Accord Warriors, Ruby White Town Legends, Karaikal Kniights, Genid Yanam Royals, Villianur Mohit Kings, and defending champions Mahe Megalo Strikers. The Strikers, under the leadership of Fabid Ahmed, won the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League by defeating Villianur Mohit Kings by a six-wicket margin in a one-sided final.

Ritesh Gudge scored a cracking half-century on the big day, after bowlers Vishal Khokhar and Karthik B Nair restricted Villianur Mohit Kings to just 116 by picking up six wickets between them.

Nonetheless, the upcoming Pondicherry Premier League 2025 season will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team scheduled to face each other twice. The teams securing the top two positions at the end of the league stage will be eligible to face each other in the first qualifier, where the winner will gain a direct entry into the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will play the Eliminator to fight for a place in the second qualifier, where they will face the loser of the first qualifier.

Barring the tournament’s curtain raiser on July 6, the July 18 affair between Genid Yanam Royals and Karaikal Kniights, as well as the second qualifier on July 25 and the grand finale on July 27, all matches will be played as double-headers. The first match of the day will have a scheduled match time of 2pm IST, and the second match will start from 6pm IST onwards in the evening.

In light of the upcoming Pondicherry Premier League 2025 season, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

Pondicherry Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

The Pondicherry Premier League 2025 season will be available for live telecast in India on the Star Sports Khel channel.

Pondicherry Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire Pondicherry Premier League 2025 season on live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans will be required to buy a match pass of INR 25 and the entire tournament pass for INR 79 to watch the live action.

