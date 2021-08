Pondicherry T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has come up with the second edition of the Pondicherry T20 League. Six teams namely Lions XI, Tigers XI, Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Bulls XI, and Tuskers XI will compete in the 2021 edition of the event.

Last season, Tigers XI topped the points table with four wins and a defeat from five matches before the tournament was suspended. They are expected to continue their winning momentum this year as well.

The tournament starts on August 5 with the grand finale scheduled for August 23. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry Siechem Ground.

Pondicherry T20 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

August 5, Thursday

Lions XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, 1:30 PM

August 6, Friday

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI, 9:30 AM

Sharks XI vs Bulls XI, 1:30 PM

August 7, Saturday

Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI, 9:30 AM

Tigers XI vs Panthers XI, 1:30 PM

August 8, Sunday

Lions XI vs Sharks XI, 9:30 AM

Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI, 1:30 PM

August 9, Monday

Bulls XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

August 10, Tuesday

Panthers XI vs Lions XI, 9:30 AM

August 11, Wednesday

Bulls XI vs Lions XI, 9:30 AM

August 12, Thursday

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI, 9:30 AM

August 13, Friday

Sharks XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI, 1:30 PM

August 14, Saturday

Panthers XI vs Bulls XI, 9:30 AM

Lions XI vs Tigers XI, 1:30 PM

August 15, Sunday

Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI, 9:30 AM

Tigers XI vs Panthers XI, 1:30 PM

August 16, Monday

Bulls XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, 1:30 PM

August 17, Tuesday

Lions XI vs Sharks XI, 9:30 AM

Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI, 1:30 PM

August 18, Wednesday

Sharks XI vs Bulls XI, 9:30 AM

Panthers XI vs Lions XI, 1:30 PM

August 19, Thursday

Bulls XI vs Lions XI, 9:30 AM

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI, 1:30 PM

August 20, Friday

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI, 9:30 AM

Sharks XI vs Tigers XI, 1:30 PM

August 21, Saturday

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI, 9:30 AM

Panthers XI vs Bulls XI, 1:30 PM

August 22, Sunday

First Semi-Final, 10:00 AM

Second Semi-Final, 2:00 PM

August 23, Monday

Final, 8:00 PM

Pondicherry T20 2021: Live streaming details

Fan Code will stream all matches of the Pondicherry T20 for fans in India.

Pondicherry T20 2021: Squads

Panthers XI

Ameer Zeeshan N, Ganesaraj G, Priyam Ashish, Shivam Singh S, Tharun J, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Rohit Damodaran, Sidak Singh, George Samuel A (WK), Mohan Doss R (WK), Abin Mathew, Aravindaraj A, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, Vignesh E

Lions XI

Ajith Kumar A, Kamaleeshwaran A, Nitish Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Baskaran Surendar (C), Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Shri Sivagunal S, Ayyanar R (WK), Muhammed Salmanul Faris (WK), Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B

Tuskers XI

Ankit Agarwal, Aravind K, Janarthanan N, Karthik Reddy, Kumar P, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Sanjay Kansal, Fabid Ahmed (C), Malladi Subrahmanyam, Kaladi Nagur Babu (WK), Yash Jadhav, Palani R, Rohan S, Satyanarayana Raju, Sharadh Kishan A, Venkadesan S

Sharks XI

Jerish A, Logesh P, Mohit Mittan, Palanisamy P, Premraj Rajavelu, Sivamurugan M, Chiranjeevi G (C), Thivagar G, Nipun Gaikwad (WK), Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma, Sabari S, Vijith A, Vishal Khokhar

Tigers XI

Arjun Shetty, Karthikeyan J, Neyan Kangayan, Prabu B, Ragupathy R (C), Andrew Subikshan, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Aravind Raj R (WK), Mathavan M (WK), Jullian Jacab, Madan Kumar, Saie Sharan Y, Vijay Raja, Vijay Rajaram

Bulls XI

Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Karthik S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Mohamed Safeequddin, Surendiran P, Amarnath Akki, Ashwath Sridhar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Sathya Kumar, Vengadeshwaran N

