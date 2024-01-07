Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table Updated standings after Match 10

On a rainy Saturday, the matches between Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI vs Pondicherry South XI in the Pondicherry T20 2024 were both called off due to rain.

Pondicherry South XI, with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.214, climbed to the top position in the standings with no games reaching completion. Both North XI and South XI were awarded one point each for the abandoned matches.

Meanwhile, Karaikal XI and Mahe XI also earned a point each. Karaikal moved up from the third position to second, while Mahe advanced one position to reach the fourth spot in the standings.

Pondicherry West XI, who were on top of the table after the eighth match, descended to the third position. They currently possess the best NRR of +1.350 among the six teams.

Meanwhile, Yanam XI have slipped to the fifth spot, holding the least favorable NRR of -1.975 among all six teams. Pondicherry North XI continued to languish at the bottom of the points table with an NRR of -1.5.

Here's how the Pondicherry T20 2024 points table stands after day five:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Pondicherry South XI 4 2 1 0 1 5 1.214 2 Karaikal XI 3 2 0 0 1 5 1.185 3 Pondicherry West XI 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.350 4 Mahe XI 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.975 5 Yanam XI 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.548 6 Pondicherry North XI 4 0 3 0 1 1 -1.5

South XI climbs up to top spot as rain forces abandonment

On Saturday evening, Karaikal XI and Mahe XI were up against each other in the first encounter. The latter won the toss and put Karaikal to bat first. However, only one over could take place as the game was interrupted by rain.

S Maniknandan and Karthikesan R opened the innings for Karaikal. Vijith A bowled the first over for Mahe XI and took the maiden wicket in the fifth ball. He dismissed Maniknandan for just one run. The rain persisted, leading to the match's cancellation with Karaikal at 2/1 after the final delivery faced by Thivagar Gopal.

Furthermore, the second game between Pondicherry North XI and Pondicherry South XI was also delayed and eventually called off due to rain.

South XI is now set to face Pondicherry West XI in the 13th match on Sunday. With the weather forecast indicating mostly cloudy conditions but a minimal 5% chance of rain, we can expect a complete T20 game.

However, looking ahead to the game between Karaikal XI and Yanam XI, interruptions are expected as the weather forecast predicts light rain with 95% humidity and a 35% chance of precipitation.

