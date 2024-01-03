Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table Updated standings after Match 2

Pondicherry T20 2024 kickstarted on Tuesday with Karaikal XI and Pondicherry North XI facing each other in the first game, while Pondicherry West XI faced Yanam XI in the second.

Karaikal XI emerged victorious over Pondicherry North XI in the opening game, securing a 33-run win. Subsequently, Pondicherry West XI achieved their maiden victory by defeating Yanam XI by 32 runs.

Currently, Karaikal and West XI occupy the top two positions in the standings, boasting NRRs of 1.65 and 1.6, respectively. On the other hand, North XI finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, with Yanam XI positioned just above them. Both teams are burdened with a negative NRR.

Here's how the points table stands after day one:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Karaikal XI 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.65 2 Pondicherry West XI 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.6 3 Mahe XI 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 Pondicherry South XI 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 Yanam XI 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.6 6 Pondicherry North XI 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.65

Thamizh's fifty powers Pondicherry North XI to victory; M Mathan's four-fer seals maiden win for West XI

Pondicherry North XI opted to field first and restricted Karaikal XI to 126/6. Thamizh Azhagan top scored with an unbeaten half-century. He was aided by Kalaiyamudhan P’s 21 off 26 to help their team reach a competitve total of sorts. Rajakavi Rajagopal took two wickets for North XI, and skipper Sidak Singh and Nitin Kumar each claimed one.

In reply, Karaikal's bowling attack dismantled the opposition, restricting them to 93/10. Wicket-keeper Anirugh Goud was the top scorer for North XI with 21 off 12, in a knock that featured three boundaries. Rajaram S secured a three-wicket haul, while Hari Prasad A and Karthigesan S took two wickets each for Karaikal and Rajkumar R picked up one.

Pondicherry West XI secured a 32-run victory over Yanam XI in the second match. Batting first, they set a target of 119 runs, losing eight wickets. The top order, including Logesh Prabagaran (30), Ragavan Ramamoorthy (21), and Arunraj Shanmugan (25), performed well, but the rest were dismissed with single-digit scores.

Malladi Sarma was the top bowler for Yanam, claiming a three-wicket haul, with skipper M Ramakrishna Verma and K Kishore Kumar taking two wickets each, and B Prasad securing one.

In reply, Yanam was bundled out at 87/10. Captain M Varma was their highest scorer with 35 runs, followed by K Raju (28). M Mathan bagged a four-fer for West XI, while Harshith M S took three wickets and Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan claimed two wickets.

