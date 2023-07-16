Pondicherry Women's T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry will host all the Pondicherry Women's T20 matches from July 16 to July 23, 2023.

Following the successful conclusion of the Pondicherry Men's T20 2023, the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) is organizing the Pondicherry Women's T20 tournament. Four teams, namely Angels Women, Diamonds Women, Princess Women, and Queens Women will compete in a double round-robin format, playing a total of 13 matches. The top two teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals, which will be held on July 23.

In the most recent Pondicherry Women's T10 Tournament 2023, the Angels Women emerged as the champions, defeating the Diamonds Women by 28 runs in the final. Both teams had an equal number of victories, winning six matches each, and finished at the top of the tournament standings.

Pondicherry Women's T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 17

Match 1 - Angels Women vs Queens Women, 9:30 AM

Match 2 - Princess Women vs Diamonds Women, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, July 18

Match 3 - Angels Women vs Diamonds Women, 9:30 AM

Match 4 - Queens Women vs Princess Women, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, July 19

Match 5 - Angels Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM

Match 6 - Diamonds Women vs Queens Women, 1:30 PM

Thursday, July 20

Match 7 - Queens Women vs Diamonds Women, 9:30 AM

Match 8 - Princess Women vs Angels Women, 1:30 PM

Friday, July 21

Match 9 - Princess Women vs Queens Women, 9:30 AM

Match 10 - Diamonds Women vs Angels Women, 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 22

Match 11 - Diamonds Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM

Match 12 - Queens Women vs Angels Women, 1:30 PM

Sunday, July 23

Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:30 AM

Pondicherry Women's T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Pondicherry Women's T20 matches can be streamed live on the FanCode App and website. To watch the matches, fans have the option to either purchase a tour pass for Rs.49 or subscribe monthly for Rs.99. The league matches will not be televised on any Indian television channel.

Pondicherry Women's T20 2023: Full Squads

Queens Women

Arunadevi Sekar, Deepa S, Sneka S, Tamanna Nigam, Ananya Hegde, Divya Murugadass, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Wk), Shaine Lincy (Wk), Sunayana Mishra (Wk), Abinaya M, Ajantha J, Akshaya Bharathwaz V, Arunthathi Kumar, Pradnya Veerkar, Supraja P

Princess Women

Janani S, Niharika BVV, Sayali A Lonkar, Shivi Pandey, Sushmitha Raja, Uma Maheshwari, Kavisha Elayaperumal (c), Prasanna Mohanraj, Prerana Kini, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Simran Rashidee, Priyanka Kamaraj (Wk), Sivasankari Ramasamy (Wk), Abirame Ramamurth, Hemasri Aravamuthan, Rebecca Arul, Sagarikka SK, Sherly Rani Bonaro

Angels Women

B Thireesha, Gayathri K, Likhitha Vilveetil, Nisha Seetharamun, Rinki Rajak, Shilpa Sahu, Arthika Velmurugan, Dhanya V, Payal Balmik, Sonal Patil (c), Vedhavarsha S, John Stephy (Wk), Tharigha J (Wk), Dhivya Mohanraj, Dirisha S, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Nivedha V, Pooja Saravanan, Rohini Mane, Sivasakthi Ramesh

Diamonds Women

Anjana B, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Shini Janani M, Tejal Hasabnis, Usha S, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Abarna A, Amruta Saran, Anika Kumaresan, Betha Raghavika (Wk), Jeevitha Sankaradass (Wk), Divya Shanmugam, Kedari Jyothi, Lella Tejaswini, Reena Thirugnanam, Vasanthi Dhanraj