Pooran the international pick as Yorkshire, Middlesex triumph

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 24 Jul 2019, 14:17 IST

Nicholas Pooran in action during the World Cup.

The fifth day of the 2019 Vitality Blast saw action in two matches with Yorkshire defeating Leicestershire by 54 runs at Leicester while Middlesex got the better off Surrey by 37 runs at Kennington Oval, London.

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 116 runs for the opening wicket to lead the charge. The explosive left-handed batsman from West Indies, Nicholas Pooran had a brilliant outing scoring quick fire 67 off 28 balls with six fours and six sixes. Pooran displayed great hitting power and smashed the Leicester bowlers all over the park.

It was a brilliant batting performance by Yorkshire as they posted 255 for 2 in their 20 overs. Pooran and Kohler-Cadmore added 121 runs for the 2nd wicket. Pooran was dismissed by Dieter Klein.

Playing his second match of the tournament for Yorkshire, Pooran showed great hitting power. In his debut match against Derbyshire, the left-handed batsman came lower down the order and hit 12 off 7 balls. Yorkshire played with positive intent and posted a massive total. Leicestershire could only score 201 for 4 in response.

Middlesex make merry

In the second match of the day, Middlesex defeated Surrey by 37 runs in a South Group encounter. After a sensational debut in the tournament where he scored 88* off 43 balls, AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply by Imran Tahir for just three runs.

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan scored 117 off 57 balls. Contributions from Stevie Eskinazi, 42, and Geroge Scott, 35*, helped Middlesex post 209 for 3. Imran Tahir finished with figures of 1 for 40 in 4 overs.

Tom Curran was the pick of bowlers for Surrey with figures of 2/29 in four overs. In reply, Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch could only score nine runs for Surrey. Mark Stoneman scored 29 off 24 balls while Ollie Pope made 47.

Tom Curran scored a quick-fire 31 off 17 balls but could not help Surrey go past the finishing line. Afghanistan star Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 1 for 27 as Surrey wound up with only 172/9.