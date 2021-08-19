Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

Portugal will host Malta and Gibraltar in a T20I tri-series starting on August 19. All teams will play each other twice in the group stage, with the side finishing atop the points table declared champions.

The first two days will witness one match each day starting at 3:30 PM, while the next two days will see double-headers, which will start at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST, respectively.

The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria will host all six matches of the Portugal T20I tri-series. Malta are the most experienced side among the three teams, having played cricket in recent times. They last played against Belgium in a five-match T20I series in July, losing it by a 3-2 margin.

Malta's players have competed in the ECS as well, playing plenty of cricket in recent times and will have their eyes pinned on the coveted trophy.

Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, 19th August

Match 1, Portugal vs Malta, 3:30 PM

Friday, 20th August

Match 2, Gibraltar vs Malta, 3:30 PM

Saturday, 21st August

Match 3, Portugal vs Gibraltar, 1:30 PM

Match 4, Gibraltar vs Malta, 7:30 PM

Sunday, 22nd August

Match 5, Portugal vs Gibraltar, 1:30 PM

Match 6, Portugal vs Malta, 7:30 PM

Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021: Live-streaming details

The tri-series involving Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar will not be streamed in India.

Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021: Squads

Portugal

Paulo Buccimazza, Arslan Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Anthony Chambers, Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Najjam Shahzad, Miguel Stroman, Amir Zaib, Azher Andani, Junaid Khan-II, Rahul Bhardwaj, Imran Khan-II, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem.

Malta

Heinrich Gericke, Sam Aquilina, Gopal Chaturvedi, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Ravinder Singh-II, Michael Goonetilleke, Muhammad Bilal, Haroon Mughal, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Washeem Abbas, Amar Sharma, Justin Shaju.

Gibraltar

Charles Harrison, Chris Delany, Dave Robeson, Edmund Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Adam Orfila, James Fitzgerald, Mark Garratt, Richard Cunningham, Richard Hatchman, Balaji Pai, Loius Bruce, Samarth Bodha.

Edited by Samya Majumdar