Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 1: Portugal vs Malta - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Portugal will be playing host to a T20 Tri-Series that kicks off on Thursday, August 19, with a riveting fixture between Portugal and Malta at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria. Gibraltar is the other team participating in this tri-series.

Each team will play a total of four games, after which the table-topper will be adjudged the winner of the tri-series.

Hosts Portugal are currently 62nd in the ICC Men's T20I rankings with 119 points, and will be eyeing a higher ranking after this tri-series. Portugal previously played a T20I series during the Iberia Cup in 2019. This will be their first game post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Malta have 214 points and are ranked 58th in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, having played seven games thus far. They last played a T20I series against Belgium in July, with the latter emerging victorious 3-2. The series was well-poised after four games, with each team winning two games apiece, but it was Belgium who held their nerve and got over the line in the decider.

With both teams set to come out all guns blazing in this tri-series, it promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest. A solid performance in the curtain-raiser will give the winning team plenty of confidence.

Match Details

Match: Portugal vs Malta, Portugal T20I Tri-Series, 2021.

Date: August 19, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

Weather Report

The weather is unlikely to play spoilsport, as conditions are expected to be bright and sunny at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on Thursday. Humidity will be quite high, but there is a negligible chance of rain. Temperature will be on the rise as the game progresses.

Pitch Report

With this game being the first of the series, the pitch is expected to have something in it for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The team batting first will likely look to post a target of over 150 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Arslan Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Amir Zaib, Miguel Stoman, Najjam Shahzad, Paulo Buccimazza, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Imran Khan, Rahul Bharadwaj, Junaid Khan.

Malta

Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Stanislaus, Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Muhamad Bilal, Haroon Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Neeraj Khanna, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi.

Match Prediction

Malta seem to be the stronger side, so they are expected to win this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav