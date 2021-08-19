Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 2: Gibraltar vs Malta - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Gibraltar and Malta are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the Portugal tri-series on Friday, August 20 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria.

Malta are the most experienced among all the three participating teams in the tournament. However, they lost their opening match against Portugal by six wickets on Thursday, August 19. After being put in to bat first, Malta could only manage to score 146 for the loss of eight wickets.

Opening batter Zeeshan Khan top-scored for them with a 21-ball 39. While defending the score, Malta were never in the game as Portugal chased the target down with 11 balls left. Bilal Muhammad ended with figures of 4-0-14-1, but his efforts went in vain.

Malta are 54th in the ICC rankings for T20I teams, but Gibraltar are 74th. Hence, Gibraltar will need to be at their best to have any chance of toppling Malta in the upcoming match on Friday.

Match Details:

Match: Gibraltar vs Malta, Match 2

Date and Time: August 20, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Weather report:

The playing conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in the first game turned out to be a sporting one. A competitive high-scoring match was on show on Thursday. The track also became better for batting in the second half and so, chasing should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gibraltar

Playing XI:

Charles Harrison, Chris Delany, Dave Robeson, Edmund Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Adam Orfila, James Fitzgerald, Mark Garratt, Richard Cunningham, Richard Hatchman

Malta

Playing XI: Gopal Chaurvedi, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanisfaus, Varun Thamotharam, Bikram Arora, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas

Match prediction:

Malta are a much stronger team than Gibraltar on paper. Hence Malta should be able to register their maiden win in the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee