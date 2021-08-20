Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 3: Portugal vs Gibraltar - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Portugal and Gibraltar are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of Portugal tri-series on Saturday, August 21 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria.

Hosts Portugal made a good start to their campaign with a six-wicket win over Malta on Thursday, August 19. After winning the toss and electing to field first, Portugal restricted Malta to an under-par score of 146 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib and skipper Najjam Shahzad made sure that Portugal chased the target down with 11 balls to spare. Gibraltar, on the other hand, made a poor start to the championship as they lost to Malta by eight wickets on Friday,

Opening batter Louis Bruce’s 53-ball 60 and Chris Delany’s 42-ball 53 lifted Gibraltar to 148 for the loss of five wickets. However, opposition skipper Bikram Arora’s 49-ball 47 denied them a win. Malta chased the target down in 17.3 overs with 15 balls to spare.

Match Details:

Match: Portugal vs Gibraltar, Match 3

Date and Time: August 21, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Weather report:

The sun will be shining throughout the duration of the game. There is no chance of rain either. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the mid-50s.

Pitch Report:

In both games thus far, the chasing team has won. Hence, batting second should be the way forward. The sides should also look to score above the 160-run mark since targets in the 140s have been chased down comfortably.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Bruce and Delany scored in the previous game and the knock should keep them in good stead. The bowlers need to make regular breakthroughs and get amongst the wickets more often.

Playing XI: Mien Mehmood, Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim, Imran Khan, Miguel Stoman, Paolo Buccimazza

Gibraltar

Delany and Bruce are the in-form batters for Gibraltar in the series. The bowlers need to step up as they looked completely out of sorts last time around.

Playing XI: Edmund Packard, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Mark Garratt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila

Match prediction:

Portugal must be high on confidence after defeating Malta in the opening game. Moreover, Portugal are a stronger side on paper than Gibraltar and hence, should be able to win the match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee