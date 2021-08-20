Portugal T20I Tri-Series Match 4: Gibraltar vs Malta - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gibraltar will take on Malta in the fourth match of the Portugal T20I series at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. With the series well-poised, this match promises to be a captivating contest.

After two matches, hosts Portugal sit atop the points table with one win to their name. Although Malta have the same number of points as Portugal after two games, an inferior net run-rate means they sit in second.

Malta have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. They failed to defend a decent total of 146 in the curtain-raiser but bounced back strongly, securing an eight-wicket win over Gibraltar.

The game against Malta will be Gibraltar's second of the day after they lock horns with Portugal in the third match of the tournament.

Match Details:

Match: Gibraltar vs Malta, Portugal T20I Tri-Series, 2021.

Date: August 21, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gicherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

Weather Report:

The weather looked promising in Albergaria in the first few games and that's expected to continue on Saturday. Dew might come into play later on in the game. Thus, the skipper winning the toss should look to field first.

Pitch Report:

While the pitch has been quite conducive to run-scoring, it has also aided the quicks early on. A total of around 140 might be under-par on this surface and the side batting first will look to get an extra 15-20 runs on the board.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Gibraltar:

Louis Bruce was in fine touch with the bat for Gibraltar in their first game, scoring a scintillating half-century. Chris Delany also scored a half-century last time out and will be looking to carry his good form into this contest.

Predicted XI: Edmund Packard (c), Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples (wk), Mark Garratt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila.

Malta:

Zeeshan Khan is the highest run-scorer for Malta after two games, with 86 runs to his name at a strike rate of just over 140. Skipper Bikram Arora has been instrumental with the bat, while Bilal Muhammad and Waseem Abbas have wreaked havoc with the ball.

Predicted XI: Bikram Arora (c), Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin Shaju, Samuel Aquilina (wk), Bilal Muhammad

Match Prediction:

Malta are the stronger side on paper and are expected to win this match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Arvind Sriram