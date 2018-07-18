Potential Semi-finalists of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Karan Sethi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

The next edition of the much awaited ICC Cricket World Cup begins next year. The top 10 nations of the world of cricket would be battling out in England, with each having their ambition set at lifting the silverware on 14th of July, 2019 at Lords-The Mecca of Cricket. With each team of the ten teams trying out all permutations and combination to create the best possible squads, this edition of the World Cup is promising to be a closely fought tournament.

However, there are a few teams with their noses a bit ahead of the rest before the tournament even starts. Let's look at four such teams that look solid enough on paper and on skill to make it to the top 4 at the World Cup.

#4 Australia

The defending champions are definitely not the most fancied to be defending their title in 2019. They have been below average in all recent one day cricket they have played since lifting the world cup in 2015. The last time they played a major ICC tournament in England, they couldn't make it through the group stages.

However, with both they're leading batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner returning from their bans in time before the next edition of the World Cup, Australia, if they are able to regroup would believe themselves to still be a strong unit. Even though considering their current performances in white ball cricket it might be looking a dream too far, However, having been crowned the world champions the maximum number of times, Australia would still be believing in their abilities and backing themselves to at least reach the semi-finals of the world cup in 2019. When we talk about the Australian Cricket Team one thing is certain, they won't go down without a fight.

