Pratika Rawal vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 23 ODIs amid 2025 Women's World Cup

Indian Women's team opener Pratika Rawal slammed a brilliant ton during their 2025 Women's World Cup match against New Zealand. As the Women in Blue were asked to bat first, she got them off to a magnificent start with a 200-plus opening stand with Smriti Mandhana.

Pratika Rawal made 122 runs off 134 balls. Her knock included 13 fours and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 91.04. She has been in top form in the ongoing 2025 Women's World Cup. The right-hander has scored 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33 with a hundred and a half-century.

She made her ODI debut in 2024 against the West Indies Women. So far, she has featured in 23 games and has scored two hundreds and seven fifties. Pratika has impressed in her short international career to date.

On that note, here is a comparison of her stats after 23 ODIs with those of veteran batter Virat Kohli at a similar stage.

Comparing the stats of Pratika Rawal and Virat Kohli after 23 ODIs

#1 Most Runs

As mentioned above, Pratika Rawal has played 23 ODIs so far. She has scored 1110 runs from 23 innings with two centuries and seven half-centuries. Of these, 310 runs have come against Ireland Women from three matches. She has scored 174 runs against Australia Women in four games.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has amassed 14181 runs from 304 ODIs with 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2008. In his first 23 matches, he had 847 runs with two hundreds and six half-centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Pratika Rawal 23 23 1110 Virat Kohli 23 20 847

#2 Average and Strike rate

Pratika Rawal has an impressive average and a decent strike-rate in her 23 ODIs so far. She averages 50.45 with a strike-rate of 82.83. Her highest score of 154 came against Ireland Women in 2025 at Rajkot. She made 154 runs off 129 balls with 20 boundaries and a six.

Virat Kohli has an average of 57.41 and a strike-rate of 93.27 from his 304 matches with a top score of 183. In his first 23 games, he had an average of 52.94 and a strike-rate of 82.55. His top score during this phase was 107 off 144 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Player Average Strike Rate Highest Score Pratika Rawal 50.45 82.83 154 Virat Kohli 52.94 82.55 107

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Out of Pratika Rawal's 23 games, India have won 16 matches. In these wins, she has scored 880 runs at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 86.58. She has also scored five half-centuries and two centuries in these wins.

India have won 187 out of Virat Kohli's 304 ODI matches. He has scored 10324 runs in these wins with 43 hundreds and 45 fifties. In his first 23 games, he was a part of 12 wins, with three games ending without a result. In these wins, he made 626 runs at an average of 89.43 and a strike-rate of 86.82. He scored four fifties and two hundreds in wins.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Pratika Rawal 16 880 55 86.58 Virat Kohli 12 626 89.43 86.82

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

