Pratika Rawal vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 23 ODIs amid 2025 Women's World Cup

Indian Women's team opener Pratika Rawal slammed a brilliant ton during their 2025 Women's World Cup match against New Zealand. As the Women in Blue were asked to bat first, she got them off to a magnificent start with a 200-plus opening stand with Smriti Mandhana.
Pratika Rawal made 122 runs off 134 balls. Her knock included 13 fours and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 91.04. She has been in top form in the ongoing 2025 Women's World Cup. The right-hander has scored 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33 with a hundred and a half-century.
She made her ODI debut in 2024 against the West Indies Women. So far, she has featured in 23 games and has scored two hundreds and seven fifties. Pratika has impressed in her short international career to date.
On that note, here is a comparison of her stats after 23 ODIs with those of veteran batter Virat Kohli at a similar stage.
Comparing the stats of Pratika Rawal and Virat Kohli after 23 ODIs
#1 Most Runs
As mentioned above, Pratika Rawal has played 23 ODIs so far. She has scored 1110 runs from 23 innings with two centuries and seven half-centuries. Of these, 310 runs have come against Ireland Women from three matches. She has scored 174 runs against Australia Women in four games.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli has amassed 14181 runs from 304 ODIs with 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2008. In his first 23 matches, he had 847 runs with two hundreds and six half-centuries.
#2 Average and Strike rate
Pratika Rawal has an impressive average and a decent strike-rate in her 23 ODIs so far. She averages 50.45 with a strike-rate of 82.83. Her highest score of 154 came against Ireland Women in 2025 at Rajkot. She made 154 runs off 129 balls with 20 boundaries and a six.
Virat Kohli has an average of 57.41 and a strike-rate of 93.27 from his 304 matches with a top score of 183. In his first 23 games, he had an average of 52.94 and a strike-rate of 82.55. His top score during this phase was 107 off 144 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.
#3 Runs in a winning cause
Out of Pratika Rawal's 23 games, India have won 16 matches. In these wins, she has scored 880 runs at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 86.58. She has also scored five half-centuries and two centuries in these wins.
India have won 187 out of Virat Kohli's 304 ODI matches. He has scored 10324 runs in these wins with 43 hundreds and 45 fifties. In his first 23 games, he was a part of 12 wins, with three games ending without a result. In these wins, he made 626 runs at an average of 89.43 and a strike-rate of 86.82. He scored four fifties and two hundreds in wins.
