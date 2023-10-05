Predicting 5 batters who can finish as the highest run-getter at the 2023 World Cup ft. Shubman Gill

The 2023 ODI World Cup, with a combination of the ongoing batters' domination against the bowlers as well as the subcontinent conditions, could prove to be a sparkling run fest. The flowing runs obviously suggest that the batters will have a set of field days which will be reflected in their personal run tallies as well.

Furthermore, several top batters across the world head into the ODI World Cup in scintillating form, suggesting that it will be a crowded race to be the leading run-scorer. A number of accomplished batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, and others have scripted their legacies by becoming the leading run-scorers in a World Cup edition in the past.

The warm-up matches have been a safe indication by providing a template as to how the actual games in the tournament will pan out, despite a different set of venues scheduled to be used.

With the majority of the batters having a firm grip on the conditions thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) will also play a part in their dominance over the bowlers among other factors.

On that note, let us take a look at five batters who can finish as the highest run-getter of the 2023 World Cup.

#5 Shubman Gill - India

The rising Indian opening batter is the leading run-scorer in the format for 2023, heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. His recent form has led to a meteoric rise in the ICC rankings for ODI batters, where he currently occupies the No. 2 spot.

Gill usurped veteran Shikhar Dhawan for a spot at the top of the order by cementing it in some style. He forged a seamless chemistry with Rohit Sharma and has not turned back since Team India's home season in early 2023.

He was the leading run scorer in the 2023 edition of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, and he is certainly in contention to repeat the same in the ODI World Cup as well.

The prodigal batter heads into the tournament on the back of runs, with a couple of centuries coming in the 2023 Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia helping maintain his purple patch.

#4 Babar Azam - Pakistan

The Pakistan skipper is currently the No. 1-ranked batter in the format, and with runs under his belt across the Asia Cup 2023 and the World Cup warm-up matches, it is not difficult to decipher why. The gifted batter is Pakistan's beacon of hope as they aim to repeat the exploits of their famous 1992 campaign.

Babar Azam is class personified and the bowlers are bound to have a hard time while trying to claim his wicket in conditions that are tailor-made for his style of batting.

Already holding the record for the most runs in a single edition by a Pakistan batter through his solitary World Cup edition so far, it is safe to say that Babar will try to better his own record, especially with everything falling in place in terms of his form and the conditions.

#3 Virat Kohli - India

Any discussion surrounding the volume of runs feels unnatural without the name of Virat Kohli being strewn about. The ace Indian batter will look to make the most in what could potentially be his final ODI World Cup.

Factors like his rich vein of form and familiar conditions all tilt the scales in his favor. Additionally, his hunger for runs has been well documented along with his knack for stepping up when it matters the most.

Kohli has played across three different World Cup editions over the course of his career, but his record in the tournament arguably leaves a lot to be desired considering what his full potential is capable of doing.

Perhaps this could be the edition, where Kohli wreaks havoc and guides India to the elusive title.

#2 David Warner - Australia

The Australian opening batter is a transcending arc of his own as he heads towards the final leg of his illustrious career. In what could be his final endeavor as an ODI player, Warner could leave his mark by potentially replicating his heroics from the 2019 edition.

The southpaw missed out on being the leading run-scorer of the edition in England by a solitary run and will look to make his final chance count.

Warner's form certainly is not questionable, as he scored three consecutive fifties in the ODI series against India and was among the runs in the series against South Africa as well.

#1 Quinton de Kock - South Africa

Yet another player who bids farewell to the waning format well before his actual withdrawal from the game, Quinton de Kock has a lot to prove before pursuing the highly followed T20 route.

The Proteas opening batter is in good form at the moment with runs flowing effortlessly from his bat. In addition, he has an excellent record in subcontinent conditions and his displays will certainly be a catalyst to a South African side that are a mixed bag ahead of the tournament.

Being the most experienced batter in the squad, he has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, which could motivate him to bring his A-game and make his final ODI assignment, a highly memorable one.

Who will be the leading run-scorer of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.