Predicting India's Top 3 wicket-takers in IND vs WI 2025 Tests ft. Mohammed Siraj

Team India are ready to begin their 2025-26 home season with a two-match Test series against the West Indies. Ahmedabad will play host to the first Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 2. The second game will be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10.

This will also be the first home series as Test captain for Shubman Gill. Notably, the surface for the opening game in Ahmedabad appears greener than usual, indicating possible assistance for pacers.

The fast bowlers put up a commendable show in the previous Test series against England to ensure that they drew level. They will be raring to go once again, this time at home, as the hosts eye a strong start to a new season. It will be interesting to see if they opt for spin-friendly surfaces like in the past.

However, there could be a shift towards playing on more lively tracks even at home. That said, here is a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets for India in the West Indies Tests.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Veteran all-rounder and spinner Ravindra Jadeja is certain to play as he was named vice-captain ahead of the start of the series. While he picked up only seven wickets in England, he will be expected to do a lot better at home.

Jadeja has been impressive with the ball against the West Indies. The left-arm spinner has bagged 23 wickets from seven Tests at an average of 20.82. He has been dominant in home Tests with 238 scalps from 49 matches at an average of 20.71 with 13 five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja will be expected to give the West Indies batters a tough time in the middle. He could be among India's top wicket-takers in the two-match Test series.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the squad for both the Tests. While it remains to be seen whether he plays both matches, he could be among the top wicket-takers for India if he plays the entire series.

Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England to manage his workload. However, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 26 with two five-fers. Bumrah has played two Tests against the West Indies and has 13 scalps at an average of 9.23.

In India, he has played 12 games and has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.19 with two five-fers. Bumrah will pose a certain threat to the West Indies batters, particularly if the conditions favor fast bowlers.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the England series. In the absence of Bumrah in two games, he took the responsibility and bowled his heart out. He played a massive role in the series draw. Siraj bagged 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 with two five-fers.

Siraj has played two Tests against the West Indies and has seven wickets so far. While the pacer has brilliant records in Australia and England, his numbers in Tests at home have not been as great so far.

He has 19 wickets from 14 games at an average of 37. However, given his solid recent form, he will be eager to do well at home in the upcoming series.

