Predicting the top 3 highest run-getters in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs ft. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will be in the limelight as India takes on Australia in the three-match ODI series Down Under. The first match will be played on October 19 in Perth. Ahead of the series, Gill was appointed as India's new ODI captain.

With seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the side, the Men in Blue have a strong batting line-up. The series will also mark the beginning of preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Indian batters have done fairly well in Australia, particularly in this format.

Meanwhile, the hosts have had injury concerns and will be unable to field their best side in this series. The lack of experience in the middle order will be a major area of worry for Australia. Their top order batters like Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Marnus Labuschagne will have to take the responsibility.

It will be an interesting series as this is Shubman Gill's first assignment as ODI captain. Notably, his first Test series as captain was also overseas.

That said, let us take a look at three batters who could top the scoring charts in this ODI series.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer returned to the international set-up after the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was also named Shubman Gill's deputy for this series. Shreyas has been in brilliant form this year, particularly in white-ball cricket.

He was India's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy that they won. Shreyas scored 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries. Even in the IPL this year, he displayed solid form.

The right-hander scored 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 175.07 with six fifties. Moreover, during Australia A's recent one-day series against India A, Shreyas made 180 runs from three matches at an average of 60 with a hundred and a fifty.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Australia v South Africa - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the ODI series. It will be a challenging task for him in the absence of several big names. Marsh has been in unbelievable form in white-ball cricket with the bat.

During their recent home series against South Africa, Marsh scored 206 runs from three games at an average of 68.66 with a hundred and a half-century. Australia also toured New Zealand for a T20I series earlier this month. Marsh was the leading run-getter with 197 runs from three games at an average of 197 and a strike-rate of 191.26 with a hundred and a fifty.

In the IPL this year, Marsh scored 627 runs from 13 matches at an average of 48.23 and a strike-rate of 163.70 with a hundred and six half-centuries.

#1 Shubman Gill

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

India's new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has been in exceptional form in Test cricket in recent times. He amassed 754 runs in the England series with four hundreds. Recently, against the West Indies, he scored 192 runs from three innings with a hundred and a fifty.

He will be expected to carry the same form into the ODI series as well. Shubman Gill has done well in the format this year. So far in 2025, he has scored 447 runs from eight matches at an average of 63.85 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

He has magnificent numbers in ODI cricket, which has always been his strength. Gill has amassed 2775 runs from 55 matches at an average of 59.04 with eight tons and 15 fifties.

