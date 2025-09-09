Predicting the top 5 highest run-scorers of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening game on Tuesday, September 9, in Abu Dhabi. The tournament will be played in Dubai and will mark the preparation of all teams for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh, UAE, India, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Pakistan are the other participating teams. With the tournament being held in the T20 format, the focus will be on the batters. However, with conditions expected to assist spinners with some help for the pacers as well, it will be an exciting contest between bat and ball.

The onus will be on the batters. Several star performers across all the teams will have to shoulder the responsibility with the bat. On that note, here is a prediction of who could be the top five highest run-scorers of the Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan v Pakistan - UAE T20I Tri-Series - Source: Getty

Young Afghanistan sensation Sediqullah Atal had an impressive T20I Tri-Series in the UAE recently. The 24-year-old left-handed opener scored 154 runs from four matches at an average of 38.50 with two half-centuries. With the Asia Cup 2025 to be held in Dubai as well, Atal will be expected to carry his form into the multination tournament.

While he had displayed his talent and potential, his T20I record has not been as great yet. He has scored 250 runs from 13 games at an average of 19.23 and a strike-rate of 109.17. Therefore, he would be keen to establish himself in this tournament.

#4 Litton Das

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 in Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das will have a massive role to play as far as their batting is concerned at the Asia Cup 2025. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter displayed solid form in their recent T20I series against the Netherlands at home.

He emerged as the leading run-scorer with 145 runs from three matches with two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 155.91. Their captain being in top form is a huge boost for Bangladesh. Having played 110 T20Is and scored close to 2500 runs, Litton Das's experience will be key.

#3 Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan v Pakistan - UAE T20I Tri-Series - Source: Getty

Afghanistan's top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran will be another name that could be among the runs at the Asia Cup 2025. Ibrahim was the top scorer in the T20I Tri-Series in the UAE. He made 194 runs from five matches at an average of 38.80 with two half-centuries.

The right-hander has been a vital cog in their batting line-up of late. He played key knocks for them at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. In 49 T20Is, he has scored 1299 runs with 10 fifties. Ibrahim Zadran, along with Sediqullah Atal at the top, will be crucial to Afghanistan's chances.

#2 Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

Star batter Shubman Gill returned to the T20I set-up and has been named India's vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025. He is likely to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma at the top.

While Gill last played a T20I before the 2024 T20 World Cup, he had a brilliant IPL 2025. The right-hander scored 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav returning from injury, his deputy Gill's role at the top becomes all the more important should the captain be rusty in the initial games.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

The Asia Cup 2025 will be a massive tournament for Indian opener Abhishek Sharma. He has been backed by the team to open the batting ahead of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Abhishek will have to prove his worth and repay the faith of the selectors and the management.

The young left-hander was the leading run-scorer in their home T20I series against England earlier this year. He scored 279 runs from five games at an average of 55.80 and a strike-rate of 219.68 with a hundred and a fifty. Abhishek also had a decent IPL 2025, scoring 439 runs from 13 innings at a strike-rate of 193.39.

