Predicting the top 5 highest wicket-takers of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on Tuesday, September 9, in Dubai. Afghanistan will play Hong Kong in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. Eight teams will take part in the multinational event: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, UAE, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Oman, and Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format to help the teams prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. This tournament has been held in the T20 format only twice before, in 2016 and 2022. While batters can win games in the shortest formats, it is the bowlers who will have to play massive roles for their respective teams to win the tournament.

Spinners would be aided by the dry conditions in Dubai. However, with some grass cover expected on the pitches, fast bowlers could come into play as well. That said, here is a prediction of who could be the top five wicket-takers of the Asia Cup 2025.

#5 Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera emerged as their leading wicket-taker in their recent T20I series against Zimbabwe. Chameera bagged eight scalps from three matches at an average of 10.25, an economy rate of 6.83, and best figures of 3/19.

The 33-year-old has been a constant wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the format. In 58 T20Is, he has picked up 63 wickets. Chameera has ample T20 experience, having played franchise cricket across the globe. He has a total of 162 wickets from 153 T20s. While the focus would be on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, the pacer will have an equally important role to play at the Asia Cup 2025.

#4 Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed put up a solid display against the Netherlands for Bangladesh in their recently concluded three-match T20I series. The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker with six grabs from two games at an impressive average of 8.33 and an economy rate of 6.25.

Alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, Taskin carrying his form could prove to be vital for Bangladesh's pace attack at the Asia Cup 2025. He has 94 wickets from 78 T20Is and also brings immense experience, bagging 242 scalps from 188 T20s.

#3 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan will be in the limelight during the Asia Cup 2025. He has established himself among the most successful spinners in modern-day T20 cricket. Rashid picked up nine wickets from four matches in their recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE.

Having played franchise cricket all over the world for several years now, the wrist-spinner has accumulated 669 wickets from 491 T20s at an average of 18.44 and an economy rate of 6.59 with four five-wicket hauls. He has also grabbed 170 wickets from 100 T20Is and could prove to be a threat to the opposition batters.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could be among the top-wicket takers at the Asia Cup 2025. He has been in top form throughout the year. Varun bagged 14 wickets from five games in the home T20I series against England at an average of 9.85 and an economy rate of 7.66.

He carried the form into the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, which the Men In Blue won. Playing a crucial role, he grabbed nine wickets from three innings and was their highest wicket-taker. Further, the 34-year-old was among the wickets in IPL 2025 as well, picking up 17 scalps from 13 games. Likely to play over Kuldeep Yadav, he will have a key responsibility on his shoulders.

Among the biggest names at the Asia Cup 2025 would be ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian quick made a comeback into the T20I side after last having played at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He was their second-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

After his return from injury, Bumrah played in IPL 2025. Although he missed a few initial games, the pacer claimed 18 wickets from 12 outings at an average of 17.55 and an economy rate of 6.67. He was among the wickets in India's recently concluded Test series against England. It will be interesting to see how he switches between formats on his return to the T20I set-up.

