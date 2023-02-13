Predicting the top three buys in the first set of fast-bowlers at the WPL 2023 auction

The first-ever auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023. A total of 409 players will go under the hammer at the event that will be held in Mumbai.

The first set of fast bowlers has some big names that will be in demand during the WPL auction. The likes of Jahanara Alam, Shamilia Connell, Freya Davies, Ayabonga Khaka, Anjali Sarvani, Megan Schutt, Shakera Selman, and Lea Tahuhu make the said elite list that will go under the hammer.

On that note, here is a list of three pacers who could be top three buys in the said set at the WPL auction:

#1 Megan Schutt

Megan Schutt is an experienced fast bowler

Megan Schutt has been a vital part of the Australian Women's limited overs team for over a decade. She has been an integral part of the Australian team that has tasted success in WODIs and WT20Is around the globe. She has played a lot of WBBL and is an experienced player in the shortest format. She was the first Australian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is and she achieved the said feat in 2017-2018 against India.

As far as WT20Is are concerned, Schutt has played 91 matches and has picked up 116 wickets at an astounding average of 16.13 and an economy rate of 6.21. She could end up as one of the most expensive buys in the WPL 2023 auction, considering her experience and success at the highest level.

#2 Lea Tahuhu

Lea Tahuhu can be a handy pick

Lea Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in women's cricket and has an excellent short ball. She has experience of playing international cricket for more than 12 years and has been a vital member of the New Zealand team.

In the shortest format i.e., WT20Is, Tahuhu has been exceptional, picking up 67 wickets at an average of 19.91 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.02. Tahuhu could be an asset for any team and her presence could come in handy for any WPL franchise as she can guide the young Indian pacers.

#3 Jahanara Alam

Alam has picked up 57 wickets in WT20Is

Jahanara Alam has been a match-winner for Bangladesh in WT20Is with the ball. She has picked up 57 wickets in the shortest format at an impressive economy rate of 5.5 and an average of 21.75.

She has the distinction of being the first Bangladesh woman to pick up five wickets in WT20I. She can swing the ball and can bowl at good speeds.

Alam has played most of her cricket in Bangladesh and with conditions there similar to that of India, she could be in demand during the WPL 2023 auction.

