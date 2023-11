Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The first season of the Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 will start on Saturday, November 11, and end on November 27.

A total of 33 matches, including two semi-finals and a final will be played during this tournament. All matches will take place at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

A total of eight teams will take part in this 17-day event. They are Bud Cricket Club, City Cricket Club, Titan Club, Aseb Sports Club, Gauhati Town Club, New Star Club, Rive Rine Club, and Ankurjyoti Club.

Some of the most talented and young players from Assam will take part in this competition. It will set a perfect stage for budding cricketers to showcase their talent and hone their skills.

Assam recently created history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they reached the tournament's semi-final for the first time. A total of four players from Assam’s squad in the SMAT will take part in this tournament.

It will be the fourth domestic T20 competition in the state this year after Assam T20, Assam Premier Club Championship, and Guwahati Premier League. Assam recently won the Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Cricket Tournament 2023 in September after defeating Jharkhand in the final.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, November 11

Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:30 AM

Titan Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 12:30 PM

Sunday, November 12

Gauhati Town Club vs New Star Club - 8:30 AM

Bud Cricket Club vs Titan Club - 12:30 PM

Monday, November 13

Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:30 AM

New Star Club vs River Rine Club - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, November 14

Gauhati Town Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 8:30 AM

New Star Club vs City Cricket Club - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, November 15

River Rine Club vs Titan Club - 8:30 AM

Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club - 12:30 PM

Thursday, November 16

Ankurjyoti Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 8:30 AM

Gauhati Town Club vs Titan Club - 12:30 PM

Friday, November 17

River Rine Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 8:30 AM

Titan Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 12:30 PM

Saturday, November 18

New Star Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 8:30 AM

Bud Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 12:30 PM

Sunday, November 19

City Cricket Club vs Titan Club - 8:30 AM

New Star Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 12:30 PM

Monday, November 20

Bud Cricket Club vs River Rine Club - 8:30 AM

City Cricket Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, November 21

New Star Club vs Titan Club - 8:30 AM

River Rine Club vs City Cricket Club - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, November 22

Bud Cricket Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 8:30 AM

Gauhati Town Club vs River Rine Club - 12:30 PM

Thursday, November 23

Ankurjyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club - 8:30 AM

Gauhati Town Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 12:30 PM

Friday, November 24

Ankurjyoti Club vs River Rine Club - 8:30 AM

City Cricket Club vs Aseb Sports Club - 12:30 PM

Sunday, November 26

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC; TBC - 8:30 AM

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC; TBC - 12:30 PM

Monday, November 27

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:30 PM

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Bud Cricket Club

Abhilash Gogoi, Bishal Saha, Diwiz Pathak, Jitu Ali, Nibir Deka, Nihar Deka, Parvez Aziz, Rohit Singh, Kaushik Giri, Nipan Deka, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bikash Das (wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Atul Singh, Bhargav Dutta, Chintu Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushpraj Sharma, Ram Kishan Sharma, Sundeep Rabha

City Cricket Club

Himangshu Ramciary, Kartik Talukdar, Pankaj Khadal, Pankaj Rai, Rohan Hazarika, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dhyanjyoti Bora, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Mit Rajkumar, Rohan Basfor, Sanjib Barman, Angshuman Katoni, Dhritiman Katoni, Wasiqur Rahman, Chinmoy Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Ganesh Basfore, Om Prakash Mahanta, Romario Sharma, Trilochan Singh

Titan Club

Biraj Chetri, Manoj Kumar Goswani, Mudhit Bajaj, Tirthankar Das, Vedant Pandey, Abinash Kalita, Debojit Mahanta, Dhuruv Bishnoi, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Rakesh Das, Sheeraj Goenka, Aman Singh (wk), Bijit Das (wk), Dhiraj Deka (wk), Krishna Karmakar (wk), Abhigyan Newar, Bishal Rudra Paul, Deep Nath, Tushar Kanji Roy, Vikram Rai

Aseb Sports Club

Bikash Das, Dipjyoti Borah. Eshak Choudhury, Pankaj Das, Sankuman Mahanta, Soumyadeep Das, Surajit Rajkonwar, Bipjoy Burman, Chayan Moni Das, Manokh Das, Parag Thakuria, Rupam Das, Sumit Saha, Joydeep Bhowmick (wk), Trideep Sarma (wk), Ahiya Zaman, Biju Sha, Bishal Das, Jahir Uddin, Manas Sharma

Gauhati Town Club

Dipjyoti Borah, Mahadananda Borah, Pradyuman Saikia, Saahil Jain, Sumit Kashyap, Abdul Khureshi, Altaf Alam, Gokul Sharma, Karan Sharma, Yuvraj Tewari, Abhishek Gupta (wk), Prakhar Mundra (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Akash Sengupta, Avinav Choudhury, Bishal Sharma, Devraj Sharma, Kangkan Talukdar, Nishchay Sharma, Ranjit Mali

New Star Club

Arun Sonar, Bishal Roy, Damian Sereng, Subham Mandal, Victor Kashyap, Amit Boro, Arnab Borah, Manoj Das, Piyush Kamati, Ritutaj Biswas, Ronit Akhtar, Abhijit Roy (wk), Anurag Talukdar (wk), Sachin Hajari (wk), Abir Chakraborty, Aditya Roy Chowdhury, Bonojit Adhikari, Kunal Sarma, Rangajyoti Khargoria, Uzzal Das

River Rine Club

Ishan Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Pratap Das, Rajmoon Sarmah, Roshan Basfor, Wasim Babar, Biplab Saikia, Jacky Ali, Jarzoo Mili, Karan Mahajan, Samik Das, Arpit, Bhatewara (wk), Somraj Paul (wk), Amit Das, Kirti Yadav, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Reshab Dipak, Sandipan Neog, Sanjib Dutta

Ankurjyoti Club

Akash Basfor, Aviroop Sengupta, Bhargab Lahkar, Binay Basfor, Debanuj Goswami, Manash Gupta, Nadimur Rehman, Wasim Sahil Saikia, Manjeet Deka, Prahlad Gayan, Prince Thakur, Samir Ali, Kesab Deep (wk), Varun Jajodia (wk), Anubhab Archarjya, Anurag Phukon, Himanshu Saraswati, Rajib Das, Sameer Dewra