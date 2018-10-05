Prithvi Shaw’s rigorous childhood routine

Prithvi Shaw

Champions aren’t born or made in a day. It takes a whole lot of sacrifice, determination and perseverance for them to be where they are today.

We have heard the story of Sachin Tendulkar’s work-ethic in his younger days when he travelled on his coach Achrekar’s scooter from one match to another in the maidans of Mumbai.

We have heard the story of Kohli’s commitment to the game when he played a Ranji trophy match the day after his father expired.

We have heard the story of Yuvraj Singh, who, on the insistence of his father rigoured his way to the top in a sport that he wasn’t initially even interested in.

The latest entrant to the club, the latest champion in the making, is 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw.

His life story, the difficulties he’s endured, the work ethic he’s stuck to, is absolutely awe-inspiring. Prithvi’s dedication and commitment to the game is so unimaginable, that one can’t even fathom how the boy must have actually lived through it all.

From losing his mother at the age of 4, waking up at 4:30 am and travelling two hours for practice, to playing under enormous pressure from his father and occasionally even getting beaten up by him for poor performances, a young Prithvi Shaw surrendered every breath of his to the game of cricket. The routine he followed as a 12 year old, was one that any other average school cricketer cannot even imagine to follow for even a week. Here is a brief example of it, as per his interview in the documentary “Beyond All Boundaries”.

A young Prithvi Shaw

6:00 am to 8:00 am - Practice at Indian Airlines Ground.

9 am to 11 am - Cricket Coaching Camp at BKC

11 am to 2 pm – Swimming, Lunch and Table Tennis.

2 pm to 3 pm – REST

3:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Practice at MIG grounds

6:30 to 7:30 – Dinner

8 pm to 1 am – Day & Night Club match

Prithvi ended by saying this is how most of his days went. There was never a single ‘rest day' or a ‘holiday’ that he could think of. He never missed practice even once, never took a vacation, never went on a holiday.

Surely then, does he deserve all that he's achieved in his life so far, and is most definitely the next legendary Indian cricketer in the making.