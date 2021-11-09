Pro50 Championship 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 20th edition of the Pro50 Championship is all set to begin on November 11. It’s a premier List-A tournament organized by Zimbabwe Cricket with five domestic teams taking part in the competition.

The Mid West Rhinos and Southern Rocks made it to the final last season after bagging 30 points each. Having defeated the Rocks by 47 runs in the summit clash, the Rhinos will enter the tournament as strong favorites and would be keen to defend the title.

A lot of international and domestic talents will take part in the tournament this time. Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Mutare and Masvingo will host all the matches of the tournament, which will end on January 7 next year.

Pro50 Championship 2021-22: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 11, Thursday

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

November 13, Saturday

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

November 17, Wednesday

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

November 19, Friday

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

November 23, Tuesday

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

November 25, Thursday

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

November 29, Monday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

December 1, Wednesday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

December 15, Wednesday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

December 17, Friday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

January 7, Friday

Third place playoff, 1:00 PM

Final, 1:00 PM

Pro50 Championship 2021-22: Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel is expected to stream all matches of the tournament.

Pro50 Championship 2021-22: Squads

Southern Rocks

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Mashonaland Eagles

Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Mid West Rhinos

Prince Masvaure, Brendan Taylor, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Matabeleland Tuskers

Clive Madande, Alvin Chiradza, Simbarashe Haukozi, Bright Phiri, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Charlton Tshuma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Talent Dzikiti, Tanatswa Bechani, Thabo Mboyi.

