Pro50 Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The premier List-A tournament in Zimbabwe, the Pro50 Championship, is set to commence on 18th April, with five teams taking part in the domestic event.

Mashonaland Eagles, who won the tournament in 2018-19, enter as the defending champions. The 2019-20 edition of the competition was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles are the favourites in the Pro50 Championship, having won the competition five times.

Craig Ervine (422 runs) of Matabeleland Tuskers was the leading run-scorer in the 2018-19 edition of the Pro50 Championship. Daniel Jakiel (13 wickets) of Mashonaland Eagles was the highest wicket-taker.

Pro50 Championship 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

18th April, Sunday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers at 1:00 PM.

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks at 1:00 PM.

20th April, Tuesday

Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles at 1:00 PM.

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos at 1:00 PM.

22nd April, Thursday

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers at 1:00 PM.

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers at 1:00 PM.

24th April, Saturday

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos at 1:00 PM.

Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers at 1:00 PM.

26th April, Monday

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles at 1:00 PM.

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers at 1:00 PM.

Pro50 Championship 2021 Live Streaming Details

No streaming in India.

Pro50 Championship 2021 Squads

Southern Rocks

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Mashonaland Eagles

Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Mid West Rhinos

Prince Masvaure, Brendan Taylor, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Matabeleland Tuskers

Clive Madande, Alvin Chiradza, Simbarashe Haukozi, Bright Phiri, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Charlton Tshuma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Talent Dzikiti, Tanatswa Bechani, Thabo Mboyi.